Druid Hills, GA
1275 Oakdale Road
Last updated April 1 2019 at 1:34 PM

1275 Oakdale Road

1275 Oakdale Road · No Longer Available
Druid Hills
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Gym
1 Bedrooms
Location

1275 Oakdale Road, Druid Hills, GA 30307
Druid Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Newly renovated 1920's furnished home is located on a great street in Druid Hills just a short stroll away from Emory Village. The first floor has ample living space including Living Room, Dining Room, Study, Office, Breakfast area, Kitchen with Sitting Room, and a fantastic covered back porch. Second floor features 4 bedrooms and 3 full baths. Detached 1 1/2 car garage is located in the gated back yard. The home is located closed to Virginia Highland, CDC, and Emory University. The neighbors are the best!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1275 Oakdale Road have any available units?
1275 Oakdale Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Druid Hills, GA.
What amenities does 1275 Oakdale Road have?
Some of 1275 Oakdale Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1275 Oakdale Road currently offering any rent specials?
1275 Oakdale Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1275 Oakdale Road pet-friendly?
No, 1275 Oakdale Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Druid Hills.
Does 1275 Oakdale Road offer parking?
Yes, 1275 Oakdale Road offers parking.
Does 1275 Oakdale Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1275 Oakdale Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1275 Oakdale Road have a pool?
No, 1275 Oakdale Road does not have a pool.
Does 1275 Oakdale Road have accessible units?
No, 1275 Oakdale Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1275 Oakdale Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1275 Oakdale Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 1275 Oakdale Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 1275 Oakdale Road does not have units with air conditioning.
