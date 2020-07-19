1275 Oakdale Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Newly renovated 1920's furnished home is located on a great street in Druid Hills just a short stroll away from Emory Village. The first floor has ample living space including Living Room, Dining Room, Study, Office, Breakfast area, Kitchen with Sitting Room, and a fantastic covered back porch. Second floor features 4 bedrooms and 3 full baths. Detached 1 1/2 car garage is located in the gated back yard. The home is located closed to Virginia Highland, CDC, and Emory University. The neighbors are the best!