950 Bob Arnold Blvd

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly community garden courtyard dog park on-site laundry parking

The Spring House at Lithia Springs is a beautiful, new retirement / independent living community for seniors. The monthly fee includes rent, three chef inspired meals served daily, social events and activities, scheduled transportation services, pest control, weekly housekeeping, onsite laundry facilities and utilities. A dog park, lush courtyard with plenty of seating areas, and onsite parking is also available. Each apartment has a small kitchen and some feature a private balcony. A community garden is available too! The community is conveniently located near I-20 and Thornton Road and shopping, entertainment, dining and healthcare facilities are nearby. Easy access to downtown Atlanta and the airport area.