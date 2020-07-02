All apartments in Douglasville
950 Bob Arnold Blvd

950 Bob Arnold Drive · No Longer Available
Location

950 Bob Arnold Drive, Douglasville, GA 30122

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dogs allowed
parking
dog park
community garden
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
community garden
courtyard
dog park
on-site laundry
parking
The Spring House at Lithia Springs is a beautiful, new retirement / independent living community for seniors. The monthly fee includes rent, three chef inspired meals served daily, social events and activities, scheduled transportation services, pest control, weekly housekeeping, onsite laundry facilities and utilities. A dog park, lush courtyard with plenty of seating areas, and onsite parking is also available. Each apartment has a small kitchen and some feature a private balcony. A community garden is available too! The community is conveniently located near I-20 and Thornton Road and shopping, entertainment, dining and healthcare facilities are nearby. Easy access to downtown Atlanta and the airport area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 950 Bob Arnold Blvd have any available units?
950 Bob Arnold Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Douglasville, GA.
How much is rent in Douglasville, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Douglasville Rent Report.
What amenities does 950 Bob Arnold Blvd have?
Some of 950 Bob Arnold Blvd's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 950 Bob Arnold Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
950 Bob Arnold Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 950 Bob Arnold Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 950 Bob Arnold Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 950 Bob Arnold Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 950 Bob Arnold Blvd offers parking.
Does 950 Bob Arnold Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 950 Bob Arnold Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 950 Bob Arnold Blvd have a pool?
No, 950 Bob Arnold Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 950 Bob Arnold Blvd have accessible units?
No, 950 Bob Arnold Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 950 Bob Arnold Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 950 Bob Arnold Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

One Rocky Ridge
1 Rocky Ridge Blvd
Douglasville, GA 30134
Stewarts Mill
3421 W Stewarts Mill Rd
Douglasville, GA 30135
Lakeside at Arbor Place
3000 Highway 5
Douglasville, GA 30135
Brook Valley
3492 Highway 5
Douglasville, GA 30135
Place at Midway
2281 Midway Rd
Douglasville, GA 30135

