8617 Paradise Dr
Last updated January 16 2020 at 5:28 AM

8617 Paradise Dr

8617 Paradise Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8617 Paradise Drive, Douglasville, GA 30134

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This home is on the Rently lockbox system. There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. Application fee $40 per adult Pet fee $200 per pet -See Agent For Details

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
fee: 200
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8617 Paradise Dr have any available units?
8617 Paradise Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Douglasville, GA.
How much is rent in Douglasville, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Douglasville Rent Report.
What amenities does 8617 Paradise Dr have?
Some of 8617 Paradise Dr's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8617 Paradise Dr currently offering any rent specials?
8617 Paradise Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8617 Paradise Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 8617 Paradise Dr is pet friendly.
Does 8617 Paradise Dr offer parking?
Yes, 8617 Paradise Dr offers parking.
Does 8617 Paradise Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8617 Paradise Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8617 Paradise Dr have a pool?
No, 8617 Paradise Dr does not have a pool.
Does 8617 Paradise Dr have accessible units?
No, 8617 Paradise Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 8617 Paradise Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8617 Paradise Dr has units with dishwashers.

