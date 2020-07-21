All apartments in Douglasville
Find more places like 8060 Malone St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Douglasville, GA
/
8060 Malone St
Last updated August 2 2019 at 7:44 AM

8060 Malone St

8060 Malone Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Douglasville
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

8060 Malone Street, Douglasville, GA 30134

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
8060 Malone Street, Douglasville, GA 30134
**NO PETS**

**Housing Vouchers are not accepted on this home**

Availabiliy: 7/18/19

Cozy ranch home near downtown Douglasville. Home has vaulted living room, large kitchen with refrigerator, electric stove, dishwasher & microwave (although photo shows a range hood), laundry closet with washer/dryer hook-ups, two spare bedrooms, full hall bath with tub/shower combination, master bedroom and master bath with tub/shower combination.

Directions: I-20w to Exit 37 (GA-92/Fairburn Road) and merge onto Fairburn Road/GA-92 toward Douglasville, lft on Broad Street, 1st right on Dallas Highway/GA-92, right on Upshaw Mill Road, 1st left onto Malone Street. Home is on the right.

Elementary: Burnett
Middlle: Stewart
High: Douglas County

Built 2001 Approx. 1,371 s/f

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8060 Malone St have any available units?
8060 Malone St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Douglasville, GA.
How much is rent in Douglasville, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Douglasville Rent Report.
What amenities does 8060 Malone St have?
Some of 8060 Malone St's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8060 Malone St currently offering any rent specials?
8060 Malone St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8060 Malone St pet-friendly?
No, 8060 Malone St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Douglasville.
Does 8060 Malone St offer parking?
No, 8060 Malone St does not offer parking.
Does 8060 Malone St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8060 Malone St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8060 Malone St have a pool?
No, 8060 Malone St does not have a pool.
Does 8060 Malone St have accessible units?
No, 8060 Malone St does not have accessible units.
Does 8060 Malone St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8060 Malone St has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Stewarts Mill
3421 W Stewarts Mill Rd
Douglasville, GA 30135
Lakeside at Arbor Place
3000 Highway 5
Douglasville, GA 30135
Place at Midway
2281 Midway Rd
Douglasville, GA 30135
One Rocky Ridge
1 Rocky Ridge Blvd
Douglasville, GA 30134
Brook Valley
3492 Highway 5
Douglasville, GA 30135

Similar Pages

Douglasville 1 Bedroom ApartmentsDouglasville 2 Bedroom Apartments
Douglasville Dog Friendly ApartmentsDouglasville Pet Friendly Apartments
Douglasville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GACanton, GANorcross, GAMcDonough, GATucker, GAPeachtree City, GAConyers, GAEast Point, GASuwanee, GA
Chamblee, GANorth Decatur, GAAcworth, GACartersville, GALithia Springs, GANorth Druid Hills, GAVinings, GAMilton, GALaGrange, GACollege Park, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
LaGrange CollegeLife University
Morehouse College