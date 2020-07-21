8060 Malone St

Amenities
8060 Malone Street, Douglasville, GA 30134
**NO PETS**
**Housing Vouchers are not accepted on this home**
Availabiliy: 7/18/19
Cozy ranch home near downtown Douglasville. Home has vaulted living room, large kitchen with refrigerator, electric stove, dishwasher & microwave (although photo shows a range hood), laundry closet with washer/dryer hook-ups, two spare bedrooms, full hall bath with tub/shower combination, master bedroom and master bath with tub/shower combination.
Directions: I-20w to Exit 37 (GA-92/Fairburn Road) and merge onto Fairburn Road/GA-92 toward Douglasville, lft on Broad Street, 1st right on Dallas Highway/GA-92, right on Upshaw Mill Road, 1st left onto Malone Street. Home is on the right.
Elementary: Burnett
Middlle: Stewart
High: Douglas County
Built 2001 Approx. 1,371 s/f