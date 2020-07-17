All apartments in Douglas County
Last updated July 6 2020 at 8:40 PM

6193 Pine Lane

6193 Pine Lane · No Longer Available
Location

6193 Pine Lane, Douglas County, GA 30135

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly

parking
garage
If you are viewing this listing on any third-party site, please visit our website, www.vineyardatlanta.com for the most accurate information and quickest communication.

4 bedroom/2.5 bathroom Split Foyer Home- Audubon Forest Subdivision
Spacious Great Room leading into a dining room with a screened in porch, Stainless Steel Appliances, Wood flooring throughout upstairs level. 3 bedrooms with 2 full bathrooms on main level, 4th bedroom downstairs with 1/2 bathroom- Great for an In-law or teen suite with great room and fireplace. Great corner lot with storage shed. Home has additional storage space with a 2 car garage.

Schools: Bright Star Elem, Mason Creek Middle, Alexander High

Pets Accepted (non- aggressive breeds only) $350 non refundable pet fee

For showing information please use the following link...

If link it not available please visit our direct website www.vineyardatlanta.com (available rentals). Applications should be submitted through our website as well.

We do not accept Section 8 or Housing Vouchers

Application Qualifications: (note all occupants above the age of 18 must fill out an application and be on the lease)
Credit/background check- credit content will be considered - collection accounts may disqualify
Income- Must make at least 3x the monthly rent (can be combined between applicants)
Must have a minimum of 2 years, excellent rental history or mortgage history, evictions or housing collection debt will not be accepted.
Co-Signers will not be accepted for lack of meeting credit criteria
Application fees are non-refundable regardless of selection decision
Hold Deposit (once approved) is equal to 1 month of rent
Move In Fee $150

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,295, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $1,295, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities


