6193 Pine Lane

4 bedroom/2.5 bathroom Split Foyer Home- Audubon Forest Subdivision

Spacious Great Room leading into a dining room with a screened in porch, Stainless Steel Appliances, Wood flooring throughout upstairs level. 3 bedrooms with 2 full bathrooms on main level, 4th bedroom downstairs with 1/2 bathroom- Great for an In-law or teen suite with great room and fireplace. Great corner lot with storage shed. Home has additional storage space with a 2 car garage.



Schools: Bright Star Elem, Mason Creek Middle, Alexander High



Pets Accepted (non- aggressive breeds only) $350 non refundable pet fee



We do not accept Section 8 or Housing Vouchers



Application Qualifications: (note all occupants above the age of 18 must fill out an application and be on the lease)

Credit/background check- credit content will be considered - collection accounts may disqualify

Income- Must make at least 3x the monthly rent (can be combined between applicants)

Must have a minimum of 2 years, excellent rental history or mortgage history, evictions or housing collection debt will not be accepted.

Co-Signers will not be accepted for lack of meeting credit criteria

Application fees are non-refundable regardless of selection decision

Hold Deposit (once approved) is equal to 1 month of rent

Move In Fee $150



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,295, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $1,295, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.