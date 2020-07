Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities bbq/grill

***Available Now*** Lovely 3 BR 2 BA Split Level Home in Douglasville features a covered front porch, a fireside family room, updated flooring,baths and a large kitchen and spacious bedrooms. Enjoy the fenced backyard with plenty of shade trees for barbeques. Hurry this home will not last! Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renters insurance required.



County: Douglas

Subdivision: Orchard Point

Year: 1976

Sq Ft: 2114

3 BR /2 BA



Schools:

Elementary: Dorsett Shoals

Middle: Yeager

High: Alexander

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.