Douglas County, GA
5970 Sutton Place
Last updated May 30 2019 at 3:55 PM

5970 Sutton Place

5970 Sutton Place · No Longer Available
Location

5970 Sutton Place, Douglas County, GA 30135

Amenities

patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
***Ask About Our Move-In Specials! *** (Not applicable for Section 8 applicants)

Charming three bedroom two and a half bath Split Level Home features spacious rooms, neutral paint throughout, sunny kitchen with appliances, nice sized bedrooms Nice Level Backyard perfect with new deck and covered patio for those backyard cookouts.

Visit Sylvanhs.Com For Qualifying Criteria Or Call 404-522-1952 For More Information. Deposit Is Determined By Credit Score. Schools should be verified with the applicable school districts prior to making a leasing decision. NOTE: Pest Control Included On Lease For Add'l $33/MTH.
To schedule a showing at your convenience, click on the button below:

Schedule a Self Showing
Smoking: No

Year Built: 1985
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5970 Sutton Place have any available units?
5970 Sutton Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Douglas County, GA.
Is 5970 Sutton Place currently offering any rent specials?
5970 Sutton Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5970 Sutton Place pet-friendly?
No, 5970 Sutton Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Douglas County.
Does 5970 Sutton Place offer parking?
No, 5970 Sutton Place does not offer parking.
Does 5970 Sutton Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5970 Sutton Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5970 Sutton Place have a pool?
No, 5970 Sutton Place does not have a pool.
Does 5970 Sutton Place have accessible units?
No, 5970 Sutton Place does not have accessible units.
Does 5970 Sutton Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 5970 Sutton Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5970 Sutton Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 5970 Sutton Place does not have units with air conditioning.
