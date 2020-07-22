All apartments in Douglas County
4729 Sanctuary Ct
Last updated January 24 2020 at 8:56 AM

4729 Sanctuary Ct

4729 Sanctuary Court · No Longer Available
Location

4729 Sanctuary Court, Douglas County, GA 30135

Amenities

Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
This beautifully landscaped 2 story home is awaiting your charm. Large foyer entryway. 2 living areas, Bedroom on main level which can be used as an office or guest bedroom. Formal dining room, breakfast area, and kitchen features an open floor plan perfect for entertaining. The spacious master bedroom has a private stairway entry with an en-suite bathroom and walk-in closet. There's plenty of space and endless possibilities on what to do with it. (Gym, Office, Study, Playroom, etc.) Lovely neighborhood near shopping. Chapel Hill Schools

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4729 Sanctuary Ct have any available units?
4729 Sanctuary Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Douglas County, GA.
Is 4729 Sanctuary Ct currently offering any rent specials?
4729 Sanctuary Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4729 Sanctuary Ct pet-friendly?
No, 4729 Sanctuary Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Douglas County.
Does 4729 Sanctuary Ct offer parking?
No, 4729 Sanctuary Ct does not offer parking.
Does 4729 Sanctuary Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4729 Sanctuary Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4729 Sanctuary Ct have a pool?
No, 4729 Sanctuary Ct does not have a pool.
Does 4729 Sanctuary Ct have accessible units?
No, 4729 Sanctuary Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 4729 Sanctuary Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 4729 Sanctuary Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4729 Sanctuary Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 4729 Sanctuary Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
