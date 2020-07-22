4729 Sanctuary Ct

Amenities

This beautifully landscaped 2 story home is awaiting your charm. Large foyer entryway. 2 living areas, Bedroom on main level which can be used as an office or guest bedroom. Formal dining room, breakfast area, and kitchen features an open floor plan perfect for entertaining. The spacious master bedroom has a private stairway entry with an en-suite bathroom and walk-in closet. There's plenty of space and endless possibilities on what to do with it. (Gym, Office, Study, Playroom, etc.) Lovely neighborhood near shopping. Chapel Hill Schools