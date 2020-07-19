All apartments in Douglas County
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4183 Chickasaw Trail

4183 Chickasaw Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

4183 Chickasaw Trail, Douglas County, GA 30135
Anneewakee Trails

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
Spacious 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Split Level Home On A Wooded Fenced Lot. Neutral Paint, Hardwood Floors And Carpet. Large Living Room. Eat-in Kitchen With Breakfast Area And Appliances,And View To The Living Room. Large Master With Private Access To Bathroom. Finished Basement With Bonus, Office And Full Bath. Large Entertainment Deck Off The Back Of Home. Convenient To Shopping.

Visit Sylvanhs.Com For Qualifying Criteria Or Call 404-522-1952 For More Information. Deposit Is Determined By Credit Score.Information Deemed Reliable But Not Guaranteed. This Home Does Not Accept Section 8.

County: Douglas;
Subdivision: Rebel Trail;
Sq Footage: 1682;
Yr Built: 1973;
Br: 3 / 2 Ba;

Schools:
Elementary: New Manchester;
Middle: Factory Shoals;
High: Douglas-Other;

Smoking: No

Year Built: 1973
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4183 Chickasaw Trail have any available units?
4183 Chickasaw Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Douglas County, GA.
Is 4183 Chickasaw Trail currently offering any rent specials?
4183 Chickasaw Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4183 Chickasaw Trail pet-friendly?
No, 4183 Chickasaw Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Douglas County.
Does 4183 Chickasaw Trail offer parking?
No, 4183 Chickasaw Trail does not offer parking.
Does 4183 Chickasaw Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4183 Chickasaw Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4183 Chickasaw Trail have a pool?
No, 4183 Chickasaw Trail does not have a pool.
Does 4183 Chickasaw Trail have accessible units?
No, 4183 Chickasaw Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 4183 Chickasaw Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 4183 Chickasaw Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4183 Chickasaw Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 4183 Chickasaw Trail does not have units with air conditioning.
How much should you be paying for rent?

