4183 Chickasaw Trail

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities accepts section 8

Spacious 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Split Level Home On A Wooded Fenced Lot. Neutral Paint, Hardwood Floors And Carpet. Large Living Room. Eat-in Kitchen With Breakfast Area And Appliances,And View To The Living Room. Large Master With Private Access To Bathroom. Finished Basement With Bonus, Office And Full Bath. Large Entertainment Deck Off The Back Of Home. Convenient To Shopping.



Visit Sylvanhs.Com For Qualifying Criteria Or Call 404-522-1952 For More Information. Deposit Is Determined By Credit Score.Information Deemed Reliable But Not Guaranteed. This Home Does Not Accept Section 8.



County: Douglas;

Subdivision: Rebel Trail;

Sq Footage: 1682;

Yr Built: 1973;

Br: 3 / 2 Ba;



Schools:

Elementary: New Manchester;

Middle: Factory Shoals;

High: Douglas-Other;



Smoking: No



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.