ome and see this 4 bed, 2.5 bath home in Douglasville off of Fairburn Rd. This home will be partially furnished for you (3 beds, 2 t.v's, washer and dryer, a couch and more); owner is willing to remove furniture if you desire. This is a short term rental with a max lease of 10 months. It's got plenty of space and a HUGE walk in closet in the master. Internet is included in rent! Schedule a viewing with us today!