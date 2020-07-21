3303 Thornecreek Drive

This 2 bedroom 1 bath basement apartment is well kept in great subdivision and great location. No pets. No smoking. Basement apartment can only accommodate a total of 2 people. Monthly rent includes all utilities except cable and internet which can be set up separately by tenant. No washer/dryer connection. Laundry must be done offsite.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
