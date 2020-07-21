All apartments in Douglas County
Douglas County, GA
3303 Thornecreek Drive
Last updated September 1 2019 at 10:55 AM

3303 Thornecreek Drive

3303 Thornecreek Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3303 Thornecreek Drive, Douglas County, GA 30135

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
internet access
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
This 2 bedroom 1 bath basement apartment is well kept in great subdivision and great location. No pets. No smoking. Basement apartment can only accommodate a total of 2 people. Monthly rent includes all utilities except cable and internet which can be set up separately by tenant. No washer/dryer connection. Laundry must be done offsite.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

