Last updated December 17 2019 at 11:07 AM

1350 Binford Place

1350 Binford Place · No Longer Available
Location

1350 Binford Place, Douglas County, GA 30134

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
For Sale Douglasville, GA - This house is for sale at $135,000 Cute 3 bedroom 2 bath house in Douglasville. New paint throughout the house. Large living room with fireplace, vaulted ceiling with ceiling fan. Spacious eat in kitchen with pantry, breakfast bar area, gas stove, fridge, dishwasher and built in microwave. Sitting area off kitchen with enclosed laundry. All bedrooms have ceiling fans. Garage is closed in for storage. Call to schedule your tour today!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5347356)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1350 Binford Place have any available units?
1350 Binford Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Douglas County, GA.
What amenities does 1350 Binford Place have?
Some of 1350 Binford Place's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1350 Binford Place currently offering any rent specials?
1350 Binford Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1350 Binford Place pet-friendly?
No, 1350 Binford Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Douglas County.
Does 1350 Binford Place offer parking?
Yes, 1350 Binford Place offers parking.
Does 1350 Binford Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1350 Binford Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1350 Binford Place have a pool?
No, 1350 Binford Place does not have a pool.
Does 1350 Binford Place have accessible units?
No, 1350 Binford Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1350 Binford Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1350 Binford Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 1350 Binford Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 1350 Binford Place does not have units with air conditioning.
