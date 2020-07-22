All apartments in DeKalb County
Find more places like 6481 Alford Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
DeKalb County, GA
/
6481 Alford Way
Last updated March 27 2020 at 12:08 PM

6481 Alford Way

6481 Alford Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

6481 Alford Way, DeKalb County, GA 30058

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Now available for immediate move in, this home lacks in nothing other than your personal stamp! Recently renovated with tons of upgrades like professionally installed flooring, stylish fixtures and a neutral color scheme so decorating will be a breeze. The kitchen comes fully equipped with an appliance package (if not already installed, appliances are scheduled to be installed upon move in) so you can start preparing your favorite meals as soon as you move in. The updates do not stop with the kitchen...they continue into the stylish bathrooms and bedrooms. We are sure that you will love everything about this home and invite you to visit our website and apply online at www.msrenewal.com. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6481 Alford Way have any available units?
6481 Alford Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
Is 6481 Alford Way currently offering any rent specials?
6481 Alford Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6481 Alford Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 6481 Alford Way is pet friendly.
Does 6481 Alford Way offer parking?
No, 6481 Alford Way does not offer parking.
Does 6481 Alford Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6481 Alford Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6481 Alford Way have a pool?
No, 6481 Alford Way does not have a pool.
Does 6481 Alford Way have accessible units?
No, 6481 Alford Way does not have accessible units.
Does 6481 Alford Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 6481 Alford Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6481 Alford Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 6481 Alford Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Life at Glen Hollow
3859 Flat Shoals Pky
Decatur, GA 30034
Villas of Embry Hills
3343 Chamblee Tucker Rd
Chamblee, GA 30341
The Slate at Decatur
3841 Kensington Rd
Decatur, GA 30032
Parkway Grand Apartment Homes
100 Woodberry Pl
Decatur, GA 30034
Arlo Apartments
245 E Trinity Pl
Decatur, GA 30030
Station R
144 Moreland Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30307
Parkside Apartments
3214 Valley Bluff Dr
Doraville, GA 30340
Artesian East Village
1438 Bouldercrest Rd SE
Atlanta, GA 30316

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAConyers, GASnellville, GAForest Park, GANorth Druid Hills, GANorth Decatur, GAClarkston, GA
Druid Hills, GAChamblee, GACandler-McAfee, GADoraville, GABelvedere Park, GAAvondale Estates, GAScottdale, GATucker, GAStone Mountain, GAPanthersville, GARedan, GALilburn, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityUniversity of Georgia
Life University