Home
/
DeKalb County, GA
/
5399 Granite Court
Last updated October 1 2019 at 10:35 AM

5399 Granite Court

5399 Granite Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

5399 Granite Court, DeKalb County, GA 30088

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Big, Bright, and Beautiful! Spacious 4 Bedroom / 2 .5 Bathroom Home in Stone Mountain! - With a Pinch of Sugar & a Dash of Spice, This Spacious House Serves Up a Whole Feast of Great Features! With a whopping 4 bedroom count, you'll have plenty of room! Features Formal living room, Formal dining room, Large great room with fireplace, Open concept kitchen with tons of storage space, all appliances, & breakfast nook, Large master with beautiful master bath that features separate tub & shower, updated light fixtures & tile work, 3 large additional bedrooms upstairs, Hardwood floors throughout the downstairs, Fenced in backyard perfect for entertaining, & 2-car garage!

Your rent now includes our exciting new benefit package, which gives you regular HVAC filter replacement delivery, renters insurance, & many other great benefits that are all included in the listing rate! Please check our website for more details at All3Realty.com, under the RESIDENTS tab, RESIDENT BENEFIT PACKAGE.

Don't Be Shy! Visit All3Realty.com to schedule your viewing TODAY!!!

(RLNE3228441)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5399 Granite Court have any available units?
5399 Granite Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
What amenities does 5399 Granite Court have?
Some of 5399 Granite Court's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5399 Granite Court currently offering any rent specials?
5399 Granite Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5399 Granite Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 5399 Granite Court is pet friendly.
Does 5399 Granite Court offer parking?
Yes, 5399 Granite Court offers parking.
Does 5399 Granite Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5399 Granite Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5399 Granite Court have a pool?
No, 5399 Granite Court does not have a pool.
Does 5399 Granite Court have accessible units?
No, 5399 Granite Court does not have accessible units.
Does 5399 Granite Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 5399 Granite Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5399 Granite Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5399 Granite Court has units with air conditioning.
