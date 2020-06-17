5399 Granite Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Big, Bright, and Beautiful! Spacious 4 Bedroom / 2 .5 Bathroom Home in Stone Mountain! - With a Pinch of Sugar & a Dash of Spice, This Spacious House Serves Up a Whole Feast of Great Features! With a whopping 4 bedroom count, you'll have plenty of room! Features Formal living room, Formal dining room, Large great room with fireplace, Open concept kitchen with tons of storage space, all appliances, & breakfast nook, Large master with beautiful master bath that features separate tub & shower, updated light fixtures & tile work, 3 large additional bedrooms upstairs, Hardwood floors throughout the downstairs, Fenced in backyard perfect for entertaining, & 2-car garage!



Your rent now includes our exciting new benefit package, which gives you regular HVAC filter replacement delivery, renters insurance, & many other great benefits that are all included in the listing rate! Please check our website for more details at All3Realty.com, under the RESIDENTS tab, RESIDENT BENEFIT PACKAGE.



(RLNE3228441)