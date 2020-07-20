All apartments in DeKalb County
Last updated October 12 2019 at 11:13 AM

4360 Gailsmill Cir

4360 Gailsmill Court · No Longer Available
Location

4360 Gailsmill Court, DeKalb County, GA 30294

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
For Rent
More Details on website: Path Home GA .com
Minimum Monthly Household Income Requirement: $5,000/month

Property Details:
Bedrooms: 3 beds
Bathrooms: 2.5 baths
Single Family: 2,238 sq ft
Year Built: 1994
Heating Type: Forced Air
Upgraded granite kitchen
Finished Basement
HOA benefits include community pool access!

*Subject to credit and mortgage approval. Prices and interest rates are subject to change without notice. Homes pictured may not be available at the lowest advertised price. Advertised monthly payments are based on principal and interest only based on 4% down and 4% interest. Other fees such as taxes, homeowner's insurance, mortgage insurance and HOA fees are not included and will result in a greater actual monthly payment amount. For all types of financing, eligibility requirements do apply.

(RLNE2286505)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4360 Gailsmill Cir have any available units?
4360 Gailsmill Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
What amenities does 4360 Gailsmill Cir have?
Some of 4360 Gailsmill Cir's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4360 Gailsmill Cir currently offering any rent specials?
4360 Gailsmill Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4360 Gailsmill Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 4360 Gailsmill Cir is pet friendly.
Does 4360 Gailsmill Cir offer parking?
No, 4360 Gailsmill Cir does not offer parking.
Does 4360 Gailsmill Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4360 Gailsmill Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4360 Gailsmill Cir have a pool?
Yes, 4360 Gailsmill Cir has a pool.
Does 4360 Gailsmill Cir have accessible units?
No, 4360 Gailsmill Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 4360 Gailsmill Cir have units with dishwashers?
No, 4360 Gailsmill Cir does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4360 Gailsmill Cir have units with air conditioning?
No, 4360 Gailsmill Cir does not have units with air conditioning.
