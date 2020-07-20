4360 Gailsmill Cir

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly recently renovated pool furnished

Unit Amenities furnished granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

For Rent

More Details on website: Path Home GA .com

Minimum Monthly Household Income Requirement: $5,000/month



Property Details:

Bedrooms: 3 beds

Bathrooms: 2.5 baths

Single Family: 2,238 sq ft

Year Built: 1994

Heating Type: Forced Air

Upgraded granite kitchen

Finished Basement

HOA benefits include community pool access!



*Subject to credit and mortgage approval. Prices and interest rates are subject to change without notice. Homes pictured may not be available at the lowest advertised price. Advertised monthly payments are based on principal and interest only based on 4% down and 4% interest. Other fees such as taxes, homeowner's insurance, mortgage insurance and HOA fees are not included and will result in a greater actual monthly payment amount. For all types of financing, eligibility requirements do apply.



(RLNE2286505)