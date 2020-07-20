All apartments in DeKalb County
Last updated April 4 2019 at 4:45 AM

3992 Wedgefield Circle

3992 Wedgefield Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

3992 Wedgefield Circle, DeKalb County, GA 30035

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
new construction
pet friendly
Your newly constructed split-level dream home is now available! Modern finishes throughout. Real hardwood floors, new real tile and new carpet. Family room, dining room, living room, and 2 car garage. New cabinets, granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances in kitchen. New vanities and fixtures. Entertain the entire family in the spacious living room with a view to the fenced in backyard and separate side door. Outdoor storage shed. Master bathroom has it's own full bath with shower. Convenient location right by I-285 and I-20. This is the perfect home for you! Available for a limited time only, so call now!!!

*Phone call required for pre-qualification and to set up a showing. Please have the house address and your average monthly income ready when calling.*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3992 Wedgefield Circle have any available units?
3992 Wedgefield Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
What amenities does 3992 Wedgefield Circle have?
Some of 3992 Wedgefield Circle's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3992 Wedgefield Circle currently offering any rent specials?
3992 Wedgefield Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3992 Wedgefield Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 3992 Wedgefield Circle is pet friendly.
Does 3992 Wedgefield Circle offer parking?
Yes, 3992 Wedgefield Circle offers parking.
Does 3992 Wedgefield Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3992 Wedgefield Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3992 Wedgefield Circle have a pool?
No, 3992 Wedgefield Circle does not have a pool.
Does 3992 Wedgefield Circle have accessible units?
No, 3992 Wedgefield Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 3992 Wedgefield Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3992 Wedgefield Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 3992 Wedgefield Circle have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3992 Wedgefield Circle has units with air conditioning.
