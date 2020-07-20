3992 Wedgefield Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage new construction pet friendly

Your newly constructed split-level dream home is now available! Modern finishes throughout. Real hardwood floors, new real tile and new carpet. Family room, dining room, living room, and 2 car garage. New cabinets, granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances in kitchen. New vanities and fixtures. Entertain the entire family in the spacious living room with a view to the fenced in backyard and separate side door. Outdoor storage shed. Master bathroom has it's own full bath with shower. Convenient location right by I-285 and I-20. This is the perfect home for you! Available for a limited time only, so call now!!!



*Phone call required for pre-qualification and to set up a showing. Please have the house address and your average monthly income ready when calling.*