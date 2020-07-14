Hidden Colony

Lease Length: 3-12 MonthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $50 per applicant per applicant
Deposit: $150 - 650
Move-in Fees: $100
Additional: Background check, rental verification, employment verification is considered $100 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $150
fee: $350 (non-refundable for each animal)
limit: 2
rent: $20 per animal, per month
restrictions: Aggressive breeds; Weight limit: 80 lbs. Please stop by the leasing office for more details. If you have any further questions please don't hesitate to give us a call.
Parking Details: Street parking, covered parking, garage parking.
Storage Details: $35 extra storage for closet size