Doraville, GA
Hidden Colony
Hidden Colony

3373 Aztec Rd #5 · (864) 351-3234
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Lease Savings
2 Bedroom Move-In Ready! 1352 sq. ft. Apartment Starting at $1,140. Stop In Today for a Tour. Move-In and Receive $200 Concession!
Location

3373 Aztec Rd #5, Doraville, GA 30340
Northwoods

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 25E · Avail. Jul 15

$1,175

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1352 sqft

Unit 27B · Avail. Aug 7

$1,175

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1352 sqft

Unit 041 · Avail. Jul 17

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1084 sqft

See 4+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 022 · Avail. Jul 17

$1,370

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1263 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Hidden Colony.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
dog park
gym
playground
pool
bbq/grill
on-site laundry
internet access
package receiving
Come and enjoy one of the most adorable communities in Doraville! Hidden Colony Apartments offer some of the most spacious 1, 2 and 3 bedroom garden-style and townhome floor plans, relaxing pool with sun deck, playground, clothes care center, and screened porches or patios. Enjoy secluded living convenient to MARTA, Interstates 85 and 285, just minutes from downtown Atlanta.

Come and visit our community and we're sure that you will love calling Hidden Colony Apartments your new home!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 Months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $50 per applicant per applicant
Deposit: $150 - 650
Move-in Fees: $100
Additional: Background check, rental verification, employment verification is considered $100 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $150
fee: $350 (non-refundable for each animal)
limit: 2
rent: $20 per animal, per month
restrictions: Aggressive breeds; Weight limit: 80 lbs. Please stop by the leasing office for more details. If you have any further questions please don't hesitate to give us a call.
Parking Details: Street parking, covered parking, garage parking.
Storage Details: $35 extra storage for closet size

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Hidden Colony have any available units?
Hidden Colony has 8 units available starting at $1,175 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Hidden Colony have?
Some of Hidden Colony's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Hidden Colony currently offering any rent specials?
Hidden Colony is offering the following rent specials: 2 Bedroom Move-In Ready! 1352 sq. ft. Apartment Starting at $1,140. Stop In Today for a Tour. Move-In and Receive $200 Concession!
Is Hidden Colony pet-friendly?
Yes, Hidden Colony is pet friendly.
Does Hidden Colony offer parking?
No, Hidden Colony does not offer parking.
Does Hidden Colony have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Hidden Colony offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Hidden Colony have a pool?
Yes, Hidden Colony has a pool.
Does Hidden Colony have accessible units?
No, Hidden Colony does not have accessible units.
Does Hidden Colony have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Hidden Colony has units with dishwashers.
Does Hidden Colony have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Hidden Colony has units with air conditioning.
