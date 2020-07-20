All apartments in DeKalb County
Last updated June 7 2019 at 7:53 PM

2884 Norfair Loop

2884 Norfair Loop · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

2884 Norfair Loop, DeKalb County, GA 30038

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Move right in to this nice town home. Close to Hwy. 20. Fresh paint. Nice carpeting. Large family room. Large eat-in kitchen. Off street parking.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2884 Norfair Loop have any available units?
2884 Norfair Loop doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
Is 2884 Norfair Loop currently offering any rent specials?
2884 Norfair Loop is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2884 Norfair Loop pet-friendly?
Yes, 2884 Norfair Loop is pet friendly.
Does 2884 Norfair Loop offer parking?
Yes, 2884 Norfair Loop offers parking.
Does 2884 Norfair Loop have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2884 Norfair Loop does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2884 Norfair Loop have a pool?
No, 2884 Norfair Loop does not have a pool.
Does 2884 Norfair Loop have accessible units?
No, 2884 Norfair Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 2884 Norfair Loop have units with dishwashers?
No, 2884 Norfair Loop does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2884 Norfair Loop have units with air conditioning?
No, 2884 Norfair Loop does not have units with air conditioning.
