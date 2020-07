Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher ice maker microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

Welcome home to this spacious townhome offering a roommate style floor plan. This 2b/2ba home is just waiting for the warmth of your decorating finess! Located just minutes from Stonecrest Mall, shopping, dining, the interstate, and the Arabia Mountain Nature Preserve Trails are just a short walk away. Don't want to go anywhere? Enjoy serenity on your private deck out back alone or while entertaining others!