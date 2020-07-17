All apartments in DeKalb County
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:05 PM

1366 Smith St SE

1366 Smith Street Southeast · (404) 550-0355
Location

1366 Smith Street Southeast, DeKalb County, GA 30316
East Atlanta

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2 baths, $1600 · Avail. now

$1,600

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

Amenities

1366 Smith St - Property Id: 296265

Charming Cottage in East Atlanta! It is close to restaurants, shops, East Atlanta Village, and Edgewood Shopping Center. Centrally located, it is a short distance to downtown, midtown, GA State University, GA Tech, and Emory. Easy access to I-20 and I-75.

House has 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and hardwood floors throughout. Open floor plan makes entertaining your family and friends a breeze. Screened in front porch lets you sit and relax. Large level fenced in back yard for a vegetable garden. Energy efficient HVAC system, new double pane windows. Private back yard with large storage shed. $1600/month. Available early to mid July.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/296265
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

