1366 Smith St SE

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly

1366 Smith St - Property Id: 296265



Charming Cottage in East Atlanta! It is close to restaurants, shops, East Atlanta Village, and Edgewood Shopping Center. Centrally located, it is a short distance to downtown, midtown, GA State University, GA Tech, and Emory. Easy access to I-20 and I-75.



House has 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and hardwood floors throughout. Open floor plan makes entertaining your family and friends a breeze. Screened in front porch lets you sit and relax. Large level fenced in back yard for a vegetable garden. Energy efficient HVAC system, new double pane windows. Private back yard with large storage shed. $1600/month. Available early to mid July.

