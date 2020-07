Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub carpet extra storage microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse coffee bar internet cafe gym parking pool bbq/grill bike storage hot tub yoga garage cc payments community garden dog grooming area dog park e-payments online portal

True to its eco-friendly principles, The Place on Ponce embraces smart design and thoughtful planning. The architecture offers a modern vibe with the creature comforts you come to expect in a luxury residence while still being decidedly down-to-earth. Each home offers thoughtful, open layouts that bring in light, connecting your home to the outdoors.