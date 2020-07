Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished granite counters patio / balcony stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry bathtub carpet microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse coffee bar dog park 24hr gym parking pool bike storage garage google fiber internet access yoga cats allowed cc payments dog grooming area e-payments fire pit online portal

Whether you're spending your sunsets on our sky lounge with city views or reaching your goals in our 24/7 fitness center and yoga/spin studio, Cortland Decatur East's modern features and upscale amenities provide all you need - and more - in one dynamic community. Say goodbye to spending hours in the car and spend more time enjoying all Atlanta's Eastside has to offer. With skybridge access to Avondale MARTA station and walkability to Decatur Square, your favorite city hangouts and day-to-day commutes are just minutes from your front door. Go for a jog along the E Decatur Greenway, take your business meeting at a local coffee shop, and grab a beer with friends at one of the town's trending breweries. Then, when the day's over, come home to the hospitality and service of a team dedicated to you. This is life at Cortland Decatur East. *OAC. Pricing, availability, and specials subject to change. All leasing incentives, specials, and gift cards applied/delivered after move in. Please ...