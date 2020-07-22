/
winnona park historic district
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:36 PM
381 Apartments for rent in Winnona Park Historic District, Decatur, GA
Verified
1 of 50
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
$
149 Units Available
Cortland Decatur East
2641 East College Avenue, Decatur, GA
Studio
$1,358
581 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,395
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,780
1179 sqft
Modern apartments with contemporary floor plans, bright white gourmet kitchens, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Community has a sky lounge and swimming pool. Located close to Emory and many top employers.
1 of 12
Last updated July 22 at 07:41 PM
1 Unit Available
117 Shadowmoor Drive
117 Shadowmoor Drive, Decatur, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,050
670 sqft
Right side of 1 bed/1 bath apartment in duplex, less than a mile from downtown Decatur, in historic Winnona Park neighborhood. Bright living space with hardwoods throughout. Large kitchen with retro charm, plus washer and dryer hookups.
Results within 1 mile of Winnona Park Historic District
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
$
26 Units Available
Willis Avondale Estates
2700 East College Avenue, Decatur, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,411
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,804
1199 sqft
Willis Avondale Estates apartments are nestled just outside Atlanta in Decatur, which was recently rated as the #1 place to live in Georgia.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 22 at 06:21 PM
6 Units Available
The Clarion
10 Rimington Ln, Decatur, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,193
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
1105 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1373 sqft
Situated near DeKalb Industrial Way and the DeKalb County Public Library and farmers market. Recently renovated units with hardwood flooring and fireplaces. Get fit with the on-site racquetball court and gym.
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
$
21 Units Available
Arlo Apartments
245 E Trinity Pl, Decatur, GA
Studio
$1,450
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,355
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,860
1089 sqft
Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments available off highways 278 and 155. Just off Agnes Scott College campus. Hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, and captivating patio or balcony view.
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated July 22 at 06:16 PM
$
44 Units Available
AMLI Decatur
120 West Trinity Place, Decatur, GA
Studio
$1,430
585 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,510
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,237
1425 sqft
AMLIs Downtown Decatur apartments are located in the heart of the hip and walkable town center. Our apartments in Decatur, GA boast first-class amenities in what may be the best location in Metro Atlanta.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 22 at 06:12 PM
96 Units Available
Alexan Avondale
2740 East College Avenue, Decatur, GA
Studio
$1,365
647 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,530
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1240 sqft
Craft brew around the corner and an artist market up the street - this is the neighborhood that you want. Our studio, one, and two bedroom apartments are loaded with extras and fashioned to your taste - Absolutely, Alexan Avondale.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
12 Units Available
Avondale Station
703 Twin Oaks Dr, Decatur, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
1083 sqft
Peaceful community surrounded by greenery. Convenient location with easy access to everything you need and want. Apartments feature hardwood floors and bathtubs ideal for relaxation. Gym, pool and pet-friendly!
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
$
15 Units Available
Decatur Crossing
100 Grayson Pl, Scottdale, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,325
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,333
1192 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,828
1384 sqft
Steps away from the DeKalb Farmers Market and a short walk from Avondale MARTA Station. Recently renovated with walk-in closets, fireplace and in-unit laundry hookups. Fire pit, grilling area, pool. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
10 Units Available
1133 on the Square
1133 Commerce Dr, Decatur, GA
Studio
$1,310
643 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,350
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,870
1154 sqft
Apartments feature in-unit laundry, garbage disposal, granite counters and hardwood floors. Access to business center, game room and clubhouse. Swimming pool and fitness center. Smoke-free community.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
11 Units Available
The Place on Ponce
220 Ponce de Leon Pl, Decatur, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,428
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,843
1070 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,914
1349 sqft
Just a short walk from Decatur Station, Adair Park, and courthouse. There is a community garden and a dog park, as well as pool, gym, and grilling area. Apartments have in-unit laundry and private patio/balcony.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
$
95 Units Available
Arcadia Decatur
240 North Arcadia Avenue, Decatur, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,350
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,893
1098 sqft
Discover the newest apartment community in Decatur, Georgia managed by CF Real Estate Services! Arcadia Decatur is a boutique apartment community just minutes from the vibrancy of historic downtown Decatur.
1 of 9
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2944 CATALINA DRIVE
2944 Catalina Drive, Belvedere Park, GA
1 Bedroom
$650
1400 sqft
Cozy Single Bedroom in Decatur Pet Friendly - Property Id: 125727 This is a single room for rent located close to Emory, East Atlanta Village, Edgewood, Midtown, Decatur, 285, I-20, and many other local amenities.
1 of 17
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
121 Fairview Street
121 Fairview Street, Decatur, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1000 sqft
Available 08/01/20 COZY TRIPLEX - Property Id: 263293 Are you seeking a great location with a lot of charm? You have for goodness sake found it! This is a triplex that the location is on a dead end street that dead ends into a 2 acre nature
1 of 7
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
226 Hillcrest Avenue
226 Hillcrest Avenue, Decatur, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
650 sqft
Charming 2 Bedroom House - Minutes from Downtown Decatur - Tucked away in a quiet, wooded residential neighborhood located a short walk from historic Decatur Square, the Hillcrest properties consist of cozy mid-century apartment homes and duplexes.
1 of 19
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1229 Church Street Unit H
1229 Church St, Decatur, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
936 sqft
Location, location, location! - Charming condo in Decatur! Featuring 2 Beds and 1.5 bath. Award winning Decatur schools, Steps to Glenn Lake Park with dog park, playground, and tennis court.
1 of 25
Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
201 W Ponce De Leon Ave
201 West Ponce De Leon Avenue, Decatur, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
986 sqft
Space like this in downtown Decatur comes at premium, so lease this awesome Artisan unit today. While the tax records states this is a one bedroom, the den/office space could easily be a well-sized, light-filled second bedroom.
1 of 6
Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
948 Sycamore Drive
948 Sycamore Drive, North Decatur, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1378 sqft
CHARMING DECATUR BRICK COTTAGE WITH GREAT HARDWOODS, FRESH INTERIOR PAINT, FIREPLACE IN LIVING RM, COZY SCREEN PORCH, LARGE FENCED LEVEL BACKYARDS. BATHROOM RENOVATIONS, KITCHEN RENOVATIONS, 1 CAR GARAGE, WASHER DRYER PLUS ALL APPLIANCES INCLUDED.
1 of 31
Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
1343 Carter Rd
1343 Carter Road, Belvedere Park, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2208 sqft
Just 2 miles to the Decatur Square! This Midway Woods / Decatur home will surprise you with space! HUGE family room with wood burning fireplace and hardwood floors. Enjoy an eat-in kitchen plus a separate dining room.
1 of 17
Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
307 Adair Street
307 Adair Street, Decatur, GA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1250 sqft
Welcome home! This gem sits in one of Decatur's best kept secrets. The Decatur Townhouses community is adjacent to Adair Park and walkable to Downtown Decatur, Oakhurst Marta and much more.
1 of 32
Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
265 Mount Vernon Drive
265 Mount Vernon Drive, Decatur, GA
4 Bedrooms
$3,950
2775 sqft
Award Winning City of Decatur Schools with best fenced backyard for pets.
1 of 46
Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
39 McEvoy Lane
39 Mcevoy Lane, Decatur, GA
4 Bedrooms
$5,650
3590 sqft
Dream of a home ... now Imagine that small-town feeling where everyone knows your name and kids roam in and out of the house, playing with neighborhood friends in the middle of your private cul-de-sac street.
1 of 25
Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
722 Hillmont Ave
722 Hillmont Avenue, DeKalb County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1940 sqft
Wonderful opportunity to live in this Charming Bungalow in Historic Decatur! Offers 3 Bedroom 3 Baths, Living Room with Fireplace, kitchen that opens to dining area, den, over sized deck perfect for out door entertaining and enjoyment.
1 of 40
Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
2987 Belvedere Lane
2987 Belvedere Lane, Belvedere Park, GA
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
571 sqft
Charming Ranch Just 3 miles from Downtown Decatur. Recently renovated this 3 Bedroom / 1 Bathroom home features refinished hardwood floors, spacious living room, beautifully updated kitchen. Covered carport and great Fenced in backyard.
