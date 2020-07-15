All apartments in Decatur
Last updated May 10 2019 at 10:23 PM

508 Scott Boulevard

508 Scott Blvd
Location

508 Scott Blvd, Decatur, GA 30030
Chelsea Heights

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Must SEE!!! Charming 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Duplex with basement and 1 Car garage. Warm original oak hardwoods can be found throughout the home. Eat in kitchen features a gas stove allowing for an amazing cooking experience. Enjoy plenty of room in your two large bedrooms on the main level along with a full bathroom. The Basement has one bedroom, full spacious bathroom, laundry room and a large bonus room which can be used as an office or extra bedroom!! Take a short stroll into downtown Decatur & enjoy all the delicious food & amazing entertainment it has to offer! While only being minutes from Emory & the CDC, this ideal location is perfect for anyone!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 508 Scott Boulevard have any available units?
508 Scott Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Decatur, GA.
What amenities does 508 Scott Boulevard have?
Some of 508 Scott Boulevard's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 508 Scott Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
508 Scott Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 508 Scott Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 508 Scott Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 508 Scott Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 508 Scott Boulevard offers parking.
Does 508 Scott Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 508 Scott Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 508 Scott Boulevard have a pool?
No, 508 Scott Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 508 Scott Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 508 Scott Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 508 Scott Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 508 Scott Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Does 508 Scott Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 508 Scott Boulevard has units with air conditioning.
