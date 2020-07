Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Incredible location. 1 block from downtown Decatur! This 1BR/1BA Carriage House unit sits off a quiet, shady lane accessed from Ponce de Leon Place. The cozy apartment has a Living Room with small Dining area which opens to the galley Kitchen. The updated Bathroom is off the private Bedroom. There is a large deck for outdoor entertaining. The tiny lane is hidden off Beaumont Ave.