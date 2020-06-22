All apartments in Decatur
226 Hillcrest Avenue

226 Hillcrest Avenue · (404) 377-5251
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

226 Hillcrest Avenue, Decatur, GA 30030
Decatur Heights

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 226 Hillcrest Avenue · Avail. Jun 29

$1,575

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
226 Hillcrest Avenue Available 06/29/20 Charming 2 Bedroom House - Minutes from Downtown Decatur - Tucked away in a quiet, wooded residential neighborhood located a short walk from historic Decatur Square, the Hillcrest properties consist of cozy mid-century apartment homes and duplexes.

Fresh renovations, spacious eat-in kitchens, and hardwood floors at an incredibly affordable rate make these two-bedroom, one-bath apartment homes the best value around. Built-in the 1960s, these apartments are conveniently located with just a brief walk to the Avondale and Decatur MARTA stations. In addition, downtown Decatur is a mere few blocks away and gives our residents quick access to the nightlife, boutiques, and eateries that make Decatur one of the best cities to live in Georgia.

This home offers:
- In-unit laundry
- Front porch
- Hardwood floors
- Fenced-in backyard
- New kitchen appliances
- Pet-friendly policy

(RLNE5855690)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 226 Hillcrest Avenue have any available units?
226 Hillcrest Avenue has a unit available for $1,575 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Decatur, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Decatur Rent Report.
What amenities does 226 Hillcrest Avenue have?
Some of 226 Hillcrest Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 226 Hillcrest Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
226 Hillcrest Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 226 Hillcrest Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 226 Hillcrest Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 226 Hillcrest Avenue offer parking?
No, 226 Hillcrest Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 226 Hillcrest Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 226 Hillcrest Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 226 Hillcrest Avenue have a pool?
No, 226 Hillcrest Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 226 Hillcrest Avenue have accessible units?
No, 226 Hillcrest Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 226 Hillcrest Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 226 Hillcrest Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
