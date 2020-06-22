Amenities

226 Hillcrest Avenue Available 06/29/20 Charming 2 Bedroom House - Minutes from Downtown Decatur - Tucked away in a quiet, wooded residential neighborhood located a short walk from historic Decatur Square, the Hillcrest properties consist of cozy mid-century apartment homes and duplexes.



Fresh renovations, spacious eat-in kitchens, and hardwood floors at an incredibly affordable rate make these two-bedroom, one-bath apartment homes the best value around. Built-in the 1960s, these apartments are conveniently located with just a brief walk to the Avondale and Decatur MARTA stations. In addition, downtown Decatur is a mere few blocks away and gives our residents quick access to the nightlife, boutiques, and eateries that make Decatur one of the best cities to live in Georgia.



This home offers:

- In-unit laundry

- Front porch

- Hardwood floors

- Fenced-in backyard

- New kitchen appliances

- Pet-friendly policy



