205 Hampshire Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry recently renovated

Unit Amenities in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities

Awesome 2BR / 1BA cottage unit in desirable Decatur close to both Decatur Square (many restaurants, bars and shops) and MARTA (East Lake & Decatur Stations). Unit was recently renovated and features a spacious kitchen with plenty of storage, washer & dryer in unit and complete privacy from the main house as it shares no walls or ceilings. In addition to having easy access to the city and shops, bars and restaurants, it is also located very close to universities such as Emory and Agnes Scott and the property itself is tied to the highly touted Decatur school system.



(RLNE5488742)