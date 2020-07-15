125 Northern Ave #2

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

~Adorable Decatur Condo~ - Recently renovated 2 bedroom 1 bath condo in Decatur. This home has hardwood floors and marble countertops in the kitchen.Location is everything in Atlanta!!! This condo is one block off main road going into Decatur. Walking distance to great restaurants and shops. Laundromat on site. Furniture in photos negotiable. Professionally Managed and Maintained. Showings by appointment only. $60 application fee per adult. Pets considered w/ proof of alter and additional Sec Dep. 1 month Sec Dep with approved application. Email us at rentals@truhavenonline.com or call us to set up a showing at 404-910-8760!



(RLNE4769786)