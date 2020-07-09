1234 Church St

Amenities

Spit-polished amenities & timeless mid-century construction set the stage for this 3 bed, 2 bath home. But it's the sought after City of Decatur location (and the price it's going for) that's going to raise a few eyebrows. Walking distance to Glenlake Park, Glenlake Pool, Decatur & North Decatur Squares which include a variety of shopping & dining options. The house itself was completely renovated in 2014 and showcases an open floorplan, newer systems (roof, hvac, windows, insulation) and contemporary kitchen & bathrooms features. Low maintenance, comfortable living. Price Sqft: $365 Lot: 0.3 acres Parking: 1 space Heating: Forced air Cooling: Central