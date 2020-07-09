All apartments in Decatur
Last updated June 3 2019 at 6:14 PM

1234 Church St

1234 Church Street · No Longer Available
Location

1234 Church Street, Decatur, GA 30030
Ridgeland Park

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/b262016066 ---- Spit-polished amenities & timeless mid-century construction set the stage for this 3 bed, 2 bath home. But it\'s the sought after City of Decatur location (and the price it\'s going for) that\'s going to raise a few eyebrows. Walking distance to Glenlake Park, Glenlake Pool, Decatur & North Decatur Squares which include a variety of shopping & dining options. The house itself was completely renovated in 2014 and showcases an open floorplan, newer systems (roof, hvac, windows, insulation) and contemporary kitchen & bathrooms features. Low maintenance, comfortable living. Price Sqft: $365 Lot: 0.3 acres Parking: 1 space Heating: Forced air Cooling: Central

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1234 Church St have any available units?
1234 Church St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Decatur, GA.
What amenities does 1234 Church St have?
Some of 1234 Church St's amenities include parking, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1234 Church St currently offering any rent specials?
1234 Church St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1234 Church St pet-friendly?
No, 1234 Church St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Decatur.
Does 1234 Church St offer parking?
Yes, 1234 Church St offers parking.
Does 1234 Church St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1234 Church St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1234 Church St have a pool?
Yes, 1234 Church St has a pool.
Does 1234 Church St have accessible units?
No, 1234 Church St does not have accessible units.
Does 1234 Church St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1234 Church St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1234 Church St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1234 Church St has units with air conditioning.

