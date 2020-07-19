1231 Church Street G

Amenities

City of Decatur Spacious Updated Condo



Charming 2nd story end unit in coveted City of Decatur school district. Steps to Glen Lake Park in your own backyard, and a private swimming pool. Open concept includes spacious living room, breakfast bar, eat-in dining room, updated kitchen with stainless appliances, large pantry, washer/dryer, bright master bedroom with large walk-in closet, spacious second bedroom, one and one-half baths, and roomy closets and ample storage spaces. Hardwoods throughout except carpet in bedrooms, freshly painted, and central heat/AC.



Walking distance to Decatur restaurants and shops, Walmart, Whole Foods, Starbucks, Sprouts, Decatur Marta (east/west line), Atlanta bike PATH, and new Fuqua development. Very close to Agnes Scott, DeKalb Farmer's Market, Virginia Highlands, Little 5, CDC, Fernbank, and Emory. Quiet professional condominium development with lots of shade, common areas, and plenty of off-street parking for residents and guests. Available December 3, 2018.

