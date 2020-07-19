All apartments in Decatur
1231 Church Street G
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1231 Church Street G

1231 Church Street · No Longer Available
Location

1231 Church Street, Decatur, GA 30030
Glennwood Estates

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Unit G Available 06/01/19 City of Decatur Spacious Updated Condo - Property Id: 86424

Charming 2nd story end unit in coveted City of Decatur school district. Steps to Glen Lake Park in your own backyard, and a private swimming pool. Open concept includes spacious living room, breakfast bar, eat-in dining room, updated kitchen with stainless appliances, large pantry, washer/dryer, bright master bedroom with large walk-in closet, spacious second bedroom, one and one-half baths, and roomy closets and ample storage spaces. Hardwoods throughout except carpet in bedrooms, freshly painted, and central heat/AC.

Walking distance to Decatur restaurants and shops, Walmart, Whole Foods, Starbucks, Sprouts, Decatur Marta (east/west line), Atlanta bike PATH, and new Fuqua development. Very close to Agnes Scott, DeKalb Farmer's Market, Virginia Highlands, Little 5, CDC, Fernbank, and Emory. Quiet professional condominium development with lots of shade, common areas, and plenty of off-street parking for residents and guests. Available December 3, 2018.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/86424
Property Id 86424

(RLNE4605377)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

