Decatur, GA
123 Candler Oaks Ln
Last updated October 29 2019 at 7:45 AM

123 Candler Oaks Ln

123 Candler Oaks Lane · No Longer Available
Location

123 Candler Oaks Lane, Decatur, GA 30030
Winnona Park Historic District

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
CITY OF DECATUR SCHOOLS! Available on 1/1/2020. Rare opportunity on private cul-de-sac street, child friendly community in the heart of Winnona Park! 3/2.5 open floor plan home with hardwoods throughout. Main level features a cozy fireplace family room off the freshly updated kitchen with new stainless steel appliances, an eat-in kitchen space and separate dining and living rooms. Private back deck is conveniently located off the family room perfect for entertaining. Upstairs features large master suite with a walk-in closet and bathroom. 2 additional bedrooms share a hall bathroom and laundry has a dedicated hall closet. An outside shed provides extra storage space. The Ackerman security system is ready for use.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 123 Candler Oaks Ln have any available units?
123 Candler Oaks Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Decatur, GA.
What amenities does 123 Candler Oaks Ln have?
Some of 123 Candler Oaks Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 123 Candler Oaks Ln currently offering any rent specials?
123 Candler Oaks Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 123 Candler Oaks Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 123 Candler Oaks Ln is pet friendly.
Does 123 Candler Oaks Ln offer parking?
No, 123 Candler Oaks Ln does not offer parking.
Does 123 Candler Oaks Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 123 Candler Oaks Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 123 Candler Oaks Ln have a pool?
No, 123 Candler Oaks Ln does not have a pool.
Does 123 Candler Oaks Ln have accessible units?
No, 123 Candler Oaks Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 123 Candler Oaks Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 123 Candler Oaks Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 123 Candler Oaks Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 123 Candler Oaks Ln does not have units with air conditioning.

