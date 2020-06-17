123 Candler Oaks Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

CITY OF DECATUR SCHOOLS! Available on 1/1/2020. Rare opportunity on private cul-de-sac street, child friendly community in the heart of Winnona Park! 3/2.5 open floor plan home with hardwoods throughout. Main level features a cozy fireplace family room off the freshly updated kitchen with new stainless steel appliances, an eat-in kitchen space and separate dining and living rooms. Private back deck is conveniently located off the family room perfect for entertaining. Upstairs features large master suite with a walk-in closet and bathroom. 2 additional bedrooms share a hall bathroom and laundry has a dedicated hall closet. An outside shed provides extra storage space. The Ackerman security system is ready for use.