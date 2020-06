Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pet friendly

Downtown Decatur sidewalk stroll to pubs and parks. Terrific opportunity to live in a most historic home called "The Bird's Nest" Retreat living in the heart of vibrant downtown Decatur with excellent pre-k - 12, award winning public schools. Large attic for extra storage. Easy access to the best of Atlanta. 3 private bedrooms 2 baths and adorable one of a kind renovated home. Fresh Paint - Non-smokers only NO SMOKING INSIDE. One small dog under 40 pounds considered. NO CATS!