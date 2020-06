Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher all utils included garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities elevator gym parking pool garage

Impeccably Furnished Townhome in the heart of Decatur SQ- walk to shops/restaurants/parks/Marta-(can be rented unfurnished) Features open floor plan w/hardwood floors-granite Kitchen with stainless steel appliances~Bonus Office space on the 2nd floor~Huge Master w/2 walk-in closets~2 assigned parking spaces in the garage right out the back door~Fitness Center & gorgeous pool!! All appliances and TV's stay with the unit. All utilities included in rent!!