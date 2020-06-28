11 Arbor Way Drive

Amenities

City of Decatur Living at its best. Spacious 3 story town home with 2 car garage. Two suites on the top level, one suite on the 1st level, common living areas on the 2nd floor. Gated living at the Brownstones provides easy access to downtown Decatur, & quick commute connections. The main living level offers a separate dining room & a kitchen that its open to the family room that opens to a large back deck. Viking stainless steel appliances - microwave, oven, warming drawer, dishwasher, & refrigerator. Large shower in master with dual vanities & walk in closet.