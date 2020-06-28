All apartments in Decatur
11 Arbor Way Drive
Last updated September 27 2019 at 7:20 AM

11 Arbor Way Drive

11 Arbor Way Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11 Arbor Way Drive, Decatur, GA 30030
Clairemont-Great Lakes

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
City of Decatur Living at its best. Spacious 3 story town home with 2 car garage. Two suites on the top level, one suite on the 1st level, common living areas on the 2nd floor. Gated living at the Brownstones provides easy access to downtown Decatur, & quick commute connections. The main living level offers a separate dining room & a kitchen that its open to the family room that opens to a large back deck. Viking stainless steel appliances - microwave, oven, warming drawer, dishwasher, & refrigerator. Large shower in master with dual vanities & walk in closet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

