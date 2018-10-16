All apartments in Decatur
Find more places like 107 Mary Gay Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Decatur, GA
/
107 Mary Gay Court
Last updated March 19 2020 at 5:00 AM

107 Mary Gay Court

107 Mary Gay Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Decatur
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

107 Mary Gay Court, Decatur, GA 30030
Adair Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Classic 2BR/2.5BA end-unit townhouse on quiet cul-de-sac. Entry foyer opens to a sun-filled kitchen with SS appliances, bay window and breakfast nook (9x6). Separate Dining Room (10x5). Family Room (9x15) has built-in bookcases with double French doors leading to a stone patio with fenced-in garden escape and gas grill. Master suite (12x15) has marble bathroom floors with oversized vanity and shower/tub combo. Guest BR/office/roommate plan (9x12) has its own direct access bathroom with shower stall. Community amenities include swimming pool and ground maintenance. Conveniently located within walking distance to downtown Decatur, shopping, restaurants, and Marta.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 107 Mary Gay Court have any available units?
107 Mary Gay Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Decatur, GA.
What amenities does 107 Mary Gay Court have?
Some of 107 Mary Gay Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 107 Mary Gay Court currently offering any rent specials?
107 Mary Gay Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 107 Mary Gay Court pet-friendly?
No, 107 Mary Gay Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Decatur.
Does 107 Mary Gay Court offer parking?
Yes, 107 Mary Gay Court offers parking.
Does 107 Mary Gay Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 107 Mary Gay Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 107 Mary Gay Court have a pool?
Yes, 107 Mary Gay Court has a pool.
Does 107 Mary Gay Court have accessible units?
No, 107 Mary Gay Court does not have accessible units.
Does 107 Mary Gay Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 107 Mary Gay Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 107 Mary Gay Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 107 Mary Gay Court does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cortland Decatur East
2641 East College Avenue
Decatur, GA 30030
The Slate at Decatur
3841 Kensington Rd
Decatur, GA 30032
Cortland 3131
3131 N Druid Hills Rd
Decatur, GA 30033
The Atlantic North Decatur
645 Dekalb Industrial Way
Decatur, GA 30033
The Life at Pine Village
2889 Panthersville Rd
Decatur, GA 30034
Inkwell Decatur
2588 Decatur Village Drive
Decatur, GA 30033
The Place on Ponce
220 Ponce de Leon Pl
Decatur, GA 30030
Avondale Station
703 Twin Oaks Dr
Decatur, GA 30030

Similar Pages

Decatur 1 BedroomsDecatur 2 Bedrooms
Decatur Apartments with ParkingDecatur Pet Friendly Places
Decatur Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GA
Lawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GA
Canton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GAPeachtree City, GATucker, GAConyers, GAEast Point, GASuwanee, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Clairemont Great Lakes
Downtown Decatur

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityMorehouse College
Georgia Gwinnett College