107 Mary Gay Court

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool bbq/grill

Classic 2BR/2.5BA end-unit townhouse on quiet cul-de-sac. Entry foyer opens to a sun-filled kitchen with SS appliances, bay window and breakfast nook (9x6). Separate Dining Room (10x5). Family Room (9x15) has built-in bookcases with double French doors leading to a stone patio with fenced-in garden escape and gas grill. Master suite (12x15) has marble bathroom floors with oversized vanity and shower/tub combo. Guest BR/office/roommate plan (9x12) has its own direct access bathroom with shower stall. Community amenities include swimming pool and ground maintenance. Conveniently located within walking distance to downtown Decatur, shopping, restaurants, and Marta.