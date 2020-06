Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool

Swanton Hill Townhome. Only blocks from downtown Decatur! This quiet, hidden community sits next to Adair Park and offers a beautiful in-ground pool. There is a bright Breakfast room off the entry that opens to an updated Kitchen w/Granite Counters and Stainless/Black appliances. The Greatroom has a Dining-L with French Doors to an enclosed patio. Both Upstairs Bedrooms have walk-in closets and en suites. Includes bi-weekly house cleaning.