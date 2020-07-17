All apartments in Dawson County
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

148 Meadowlark Way

148 Meadowlark Way · (404) 901-1170
Location

148 Meadowlark Way, Dawson County, GA 30534

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 148 Meadowlark Way · Avail. now

$1,595

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2340 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
stainless steel
fireplace
carpet
**COMING SOON**Like New house for rent in Dawsonville's Black Mill Preserve Subdivision! - Elegant spacious house in The Black Mill Preserve subdivision! 3 Bedroom / 2.5 Bathroom with a beautiful open floor plan! Foyer and formal dining room boasting with wainscoting and gorgeous hardwood floors! Large family room with fireplace is open to kitchen! Tons of windows allowing natural lighting, plus a bedroom on main floor! Kitchen has huge bar area, breakfast nook, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and walk in pantry! Upstairs is carpeted with 3 bedrooms. Spacious master bedroom with trey ceilings and multiple windows!

Availability: Available 7/17
Schedule a showing: https://rentappeal.com/available-properties/
Or call: 470-709-0633

Directions: Go 400N to left on Whitmire Drive, to right in one mile to Black
Mill Preserve Subdivision. Stay to the right on Thimbleberry Drive and house
will be on your left.

Schools: Blacks Mill E.S., Dawson M.S., Dawson H.S.

Pets: One small dog may be considered.

APPLYING FOR THIS HOME: No applications shall be processed without paid application fees. Each person living in the home full or part time, age 18 or above, must submit an application and be listed on the lease. We allow a maximum of two adults plus children. Application Fee is $50 per applicant and non-refundable. Rental application and guidelines are found at rentappeal.com. $125 admin fee ($200 with pets)

DISCLOSURE: All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Price, features, and availability are subject to errors, omissions, and change without notice. Confirm details with listing Agent.

(RLNE4346940)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 148 Meadowlark Way have any available units?
148 Meadowlark Way has a unit available for $1,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 148 Meadowlark Way have?
Some of 148 Meadowlark Way's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 148 Meadowlark Way currently offering any rent specials?
148 Meadowlark Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 148 Meadowlark Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 148 Meadowlark Way is pet friendly.
Does 148 Meadowlark Way offer parking?
No, 148 Meadowlark Way does not offer parking.
Does 148 Meadowlark Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 148 Meadowlark Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 148 Meadowlark Way have a pool?
No, 148 Meadowlark Way does not have a pool.
Does 148 Meadowlark Way have accessible units?
No, 148 Meadowlark Way does not have accessible units.
Does 148 Meadowlark Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 148 Meadowlark Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 148 Meadowlark Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 148 Meadowlark Way does not have units with air conditioning.
