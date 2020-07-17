148 Meadowlark Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly

**COMING SOON**Like New house for rent in Dawsonville's Black Mill Preserve Subdivision! - Elegant spacious house in The Black Mill Preserve subdivision! 3 Bedroom / 2.5 Bathroom with a beautiful open floor plan! Foyer and formal dining room boasting with wainscoting and gorgeous hardwood floors! Large family room with fireplace is open to kitchen! Tons of windows allowing natural lighting, plus a bedroom on main floor! Kitchen has huge bar area, breakfast nook, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and walk in pantry! Upstairs is carpeted with 3 bedrooms. Spacious master bedroom with trey ceilings and multiple windows!



Availability: Available 7/17

Schedule a showing: https://rentappeal.com/available-properties/

Or call: 470-709-0633



Directions: Go 400N to left on Whitmire Drive, to right in one mile to Black

Mill Preserve Subdivision. Stay to the right on Thimbleberry Drive and house

will be on your left.



Schools: Blacks Mill E.S., Dawson M.S., Dawson H.S.



Pets: One small dog may be considered.



APPLYING FOR THIS HOME: No applications shall be processed without paid application fees. Each person living in the home full or part time, age 18 or above, must submit an application and be listed on the lease. We allow a maximum of two adults plus children. Application Fee is $50 per applicant and non-refundable. Rental application and guidelines are found at rentappeal.com. $125 admin fee ($200 with pets)



DISCLOSURE: All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Price, features, and availability are subject to errors, omissions, and change without notice. Confirm details with listing Agent.



