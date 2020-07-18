12 Wesley Way N

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher new construction parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking new construction

BEAUTIFUL NEW CONSTRUCTION for LEASE! Be the first to enjoy this new home w/4 bedrooms & 2.5 baths. Very Open floor plan for your creativity! Chef Ready Kitchen w/Contemporary design. WHITE CABINETS w/ sleek Tile backsplash, Granite Counters & NEW SS APPLIANCES! Master's Retreat w/large Bed&Bath. Relaxing soaking tub&sep shower! Huge walk-in closet! Spacious secondary 3- bedrooms w/ 1 prvt full bath. New WASHER/DRYER! Plus a upgraded SMART HOME PACKAGE! Great Schools! Just behind the Premium Outlet Mall In Dawsonville! New Stores & Restaurants! Perfect Location!