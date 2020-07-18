All apartments in Dawson County
Dawson County, GA
12 Wesley Way N
Last updated July 16 2020 at 11:40 PM

12 Wesley Way N

12 Wesley Way N · No Longer Available
Location

12 Wesley Way N, Dawson County, GA 30143

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
new construction
parking
recently renovated
BEAUTIFUL NEW CONSTRUCTION for LEASE! Be the first to enjoy this new home w/4 bedrooms & 2.5 baths. Very Open floor plan for your creativity! Chef Ready Kitchen w/Contemporary design. WHITE CABINETS w/ sleek Tile backsplash, Granite Counters & NEW SS APPLIANCES! Master's Retreat w/large Bed&Bath. Relaxing soaking tub&sep shower! Huge walk-in closet! Spacious secondary 3- bedrooms w/ 1 prvt full bath. New WASHER/DRYER! Plus a upgraded SMART HOME PACKAGE! Great Schools! Just behind the Premium Outlet Mall In Dawsonville! New Stores & Restaurants! Perfect Location!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12 Wesley Way N have any available units?
12 Wesley Way N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dawson County, GA.
What amenities does 12 Wesley Way N have?
Some of 12 Wesley Way N's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12 Wesley Way N currently offering any rent specials?
12 Wesley Way N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12 Wesley Way N pet-friendly?
No, 12 Wesley Way N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dawson County.
Does 12 Wesley Way N offer parking?
Yes, 12 Wesley Way N offers parking.
Does 12 Wesley Way N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12 Wesley Way N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12 Wesley Way N have a pool?
No, 12 Wesley Way N does not have a pool.
Does 12 Wesley Way N have accessible units?
No, 12 Wesley Way N does not have accessible units.
Does 12 Wesley Way N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12 Wesley Way N has units with dishwashers.
Does 12 Wesley Way N have units with air conditioning?
No, 12 Wesley Way N does not have units with air conditioning.
