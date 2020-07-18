12 Wesley Way N

Amenities
BEAUTIFUL NEW CONSTRUCTION for LEASE! Be the first to enjoy this new home w/4 bedrooms & 2.5 baths. Very Open floor plan for your creativity! Chef Ready Kitchen w/Contemporary design. WHITE CABINETS w/ sleek Tile backsplash, Granite Counters & NEW SS APPLIANCES! Master's Retreat w/large Bed&Bath. Relaxing soaking tub&sep shower! Huge walk-in closet! Spacious secondary 3- bedrooms w/ 1 prvt full bath. New WASHER/DRYER! Plus a upgraded SMART HOME PACKAGE! Great Schools! Just behind the Premium Outlet Mall In Dawsonville! New Stores & Restaurants! Perfect Location!