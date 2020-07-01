All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 208 West Bridge Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, GA
/
208 West Bridge Drive
Last updated February 18 2020 at 2:33 PM

208 West Bridge Drive

208 West Bridge Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

208 West Bridge Drive, Dallas, GA 30157

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
RENT SPECIAL - ONE HALF MONTH FREE RENT.

Split foyer home welcomes you to a spacious family room with brick fireplace and two custom built bookcases Master bedroom features bay windows, the master bath has a double vanity, garden tub, separate shower. Two additional bedrooms on the main level Finished basement with additional bedroom. Elevated rear deck.

This home is offered exclusively by Brandywine Homes and we welcome your pets with a $300 pet fee. Some restrictions apply. Application made at www.brandywinehomesusa.com. Our homes are rented in the current condition and tenant insurance required.

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 208 West Bridge Drive have any available units?
208 West Bridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, GA.
How much is rent in Dallas, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 208 West Bridge Drive have?
Some of 208 West Bridge Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 208 West Bridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
208 West Bridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 208 West Bridge Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 208 West Bridge Drive is pet friendly.
Does 208 West Bridge Drive offer parking?
No, 208 West Bridge Drive does not offer parking.
Does 208 West Bridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 208 West Bridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 208 West Bridge Drive have a pool?
No, 208 West Bridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 208 West Bridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 208 West Bridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 208 West Bridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 208 West Bridge Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Harris Bridge Overlook
1175 Old Harris Rd
Dallas, GA 30157
Evergreen at Lost Mountain
75 Log Cabin Dr
Dallas, GA 30157

Similar Pages

Dallas 3 BedroomsDallas Apartments with Balcony
Dallas Apartments with ParkingDallas Luxury Places
Dallas Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA
Stockbridge, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GAUnion City, GASugar Hill, GAStone Mountain, GAClarkston, GAFair Oaks, GAHiram, GA
Morrow, GAHapeville, GAJasper, GALovejoy, GAIrondale, GACandler-McAfee, GAAvondale Estates, GARome, GABelvedere Park, GAPanthersville, GAMableton, GAPowder Springs, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityChattahoochee Technical College
Morehouse College