208 West Bridge Drive

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

RENT SPECIAL - ONE HALF MONTH FREE RENT.



Split foyer home welcomes you to a spacious family room with brick fireplace and two custom built bookcases Master bedroom features bay windows, the master bath has a double vanity, garden tub, separate shower. Two additional bedrooms on the main level Finished basement with additional bedroom. Elevated rear deck.



This home is offered exclusively by Brandywine Homes and we welcome your pets with a $300 pet fee. Some restrictions apply. Application made at www.brandywinehomesusa.com. Our homes are rented in the current condition and tenant insurance required.



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.