All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 206 West Bridge Park.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, GA
/
206 West Bridge Park
Last updated August 15 2019 at 7:39 AM

206 West Bridge Park

206 West Bridge Park · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

206 West Bridge Park, Dallas, GA 30157

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home is on the Rently lockbox system. There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. Application fee $40 per adult Pet fee $200 per pet -See Agent For Details

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
fee: 200
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 206 West Bridge Park have any available units?
206 West Bridge Park doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, GA.
How much is rent in Dallas, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 206 West Bridge Park have?
Some of 206 West Bridge Park's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 206 West Bridge Park currently offering any rent specials?
206 West Bridge Park is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 206 West Bridge Park pet-friendly?
Yes, 206 West Bridge Park is pet friendly.
Does 206 West Bridge Park offer parking?
No, 206 West Bridge Park does not offer parking.
Does 206 West Bridge Park have units with washers and dryers?
No, 206 West Bridge Park does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 206 West Bridge Park have a pool?
No, 206 West Bridge Park does not have a pool.
Does 206 West Bridge Park have accessible units?
No, 206 West Bridge Park does not have accessible units.
Does 206 West Bridge Park have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 206 West Bridge Park has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Evergreen at Lost Mountain
75 Log Cabin Dr
Dallas, GA 30157
Harris Bridge Overlook
1175 Old Harris Rd
Dallas, GA 30157

Similar Pages

Dallas 3 Bedroom ApartmentsDallas Apartments with Balconies
Dallas Apartments with PoolsDallas Luxury Apartments
Dallas Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GANewnan, GA
Stockbridge, GACanton, GANorcross, GAWoodstock, GADouglasville, GAMcDonough, GAUnion City, GASugar Hill, GAStone Mountain, GAClarkston, GAFair Oaks, GAHiram, GA
Morrow, GAHapeville, GAPowder Springs, GARedan, GAPanthersville, GACarrollton, GAForest Park, GAGresham Park, GATyrone, GABelvedere Park, GARome, GACandler-McAfee, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityChattahoochee Technical College
Morehouse College