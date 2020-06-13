Apartment List
129 Apartments for rent in Cumming, GA with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restri... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
15 Units Available
The Falls at Forsyth
5310 Falls Dr, Cumming, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,275
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1235 sqft
The Falls at Forsyth is not only your home but a relaxing retreat where you can unwind while sipping on a glass of wine from your private balcony while feeling like you are on a vacation every day.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
37 Units Available
Summit Crossing
3920 Ivy Summit Ct, Cumming, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,076
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,264
1185 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Residents of this community enjoy an onsite coffee bar, gym and swimming pool. Apartments have washer/dryer hookups and fireplaces. Shopping and dining available at nearby The Collection at Forsyth.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
15 Units Available
Columns at Pilgrim Mill
2090 Columns Dr, Cumming, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,080
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
1250 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
It's the lifestyle, luxury and location you've been waiting for... The Columns at Pilgrim Mill combines the perfect location with first class service and amenities.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
22 Units Available
Preston Pointe at Windermere Apartments
3100 Preston Pointe Way, Cumming, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
1268 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,520
1467 sqft
This pet-friendly community includes a game room, tennis court, fire pit and a variety of other amenities. Apartments are recently renovated and feature hardwood flooring and walk-in closets. Adjacent to Windermere Park.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
15 Units Available
Evergreen at Aubrey's Landing
3305 Hutchinson Rd, Cumming, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,180
1075 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1301 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Prime location on Hutchison Road close to shopping and dining. One-, two-, and three-bedroom floor plans, large walk-in closets, private patio/balcony and in-unit washer/dryer. Community features concierge, pool and tennis court.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
300 Azalea Circle
300 Azalea Circle, Cumming, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1639 sqft
Great 3/2 in gated community close in to shopping, dining, and schools. Easy on/off 400. All bedrooms are up Master on one end 2 bedrooms on the other end. Breakfast bar with pass thru from kitchen.
Results within 1 mile of Cumming

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
3240 Ridgefair Drive
3240 Ridgefair Drive, Forsyth County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2011 sqft
Completely renovated home waiting for you! Hardwood floors throughout the whole house. Updated kitchen with granite countertops and subway tile backsplash. Huge farmhouse sink. Freshly painted interiors. Brand new roof.

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
1950 Buford Dam Road
1950 Buford Dam Road, Forsyth County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2090 sqft
Executive living in this huge end-unit townhome. Quality features abound. Custom Built ins. Covered balcony - beautiful, relaxing, and private views. Two story Great Room, open to Kitchen w/ granite & quality appliances.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
1265 Spring Oak Way
1265 Spring Oak Way, Forsyth County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
2738 sqft
Come see this peaceful Grove Park home that sits high on a beautiful, wooded 1.68 acre lot. Wrap-around front porch with balconies at kitchen and master bedroom level.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
1075 SANDERS Road
1075 Sanders Road, Forsyth County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1496 sqft
Bring your trucks, mobile homes, trailers & tractors!!  No HOA here!! Country living minutes away from Marketplace Boulevard, Great Shopping and Restaurants. Minutes to Northside Hospital. This country home sits on 1.

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
1222 Rubble Road
1222 Rubble Road, Forsyth County, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1724 sqft
Literally, across street from Aquatic center, Univ North GA (UNG), Lake Lanier and shopping just minutes away. Large family room with fireplace.Well maintained 2 bedroom split floor plan.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
2070 Habersham Marina Rd
2070 Habersham Marina Road, Forsyth County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$3,175
3588 sqft
Right down the street from a marina,this beautifully updated ranch on a full finished basement which has one nice sized bedroom and two additional bonus rooms downstairs with closets.
Results within 5 miles of Cumming

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
4845 Roseman trail
4845 Roseman Trail, Forsyth County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2474 sqft
Gorgeous Craftsman, Has every possible upgrade, Coffered ceiling, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors,tiled bathrooms, Oil rubbed bronze lights and faucets, All bedrooms has ceiling fans, upgraded pad/carpeting, Rich dark

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
1155 Settles Rd
1155 Settles Road, Forsyth County, GA
5 Bedrooms
$3,200
4505 sqft
This custom estate home has it all! Approx 4500 SF Open Plan & Updates Galore! Modern Kitchen, Master on Main w/ HUGE Bath; New Spa shower w/ Luxury Water Feature, Hardwood floors, fresh paint & tons of Natural light.

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
760 Grove Valley Drive
760 Grove Valley Drive, Forsyth County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
3097 sqft
Beautiful 4bed/3bath Craftsman Style home for Rent in a quietly tucked community.

1 of 39

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5140 Prancing Pass
5140 Prancing Pass, Forsyth County, GA
5 Bedrooms
$2,100
2602 sqft
Beautiful house in Cumming! - This is a 5 BR 3 full BA front brick home with a huge private backyard and a front porch. Flooring throughout the house makes is easy to clean and maintain.

1 of 37

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
8170 Lanier Drive
8170 Lanier Drive, Forsyth County, GA
5 Bedrooms
$3,500
3602 sqft
Lake Lanier 5br - Beautiful Lake Lanier 5 bedroom lake home is available for you and your family including a dock and boatshed. Large open rooms with views of the lake. Perfect mother-in-law suite or for large families.

1 of 34

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5755 Rialto Way
5755 Rialto Way, Forsyth County, GA
5 Bedrooms
$1,900
2997 sqft
Forsyth School District with bdrm on main level in Swim/Tennis Community? - Availability: COMING SOON! Ready for showing on June 12, 2020 Elegant spacious house in Bridgetowne Subdivision! 5 Bedroom / 4 Bathroom with a beautiful open floor plan!

1 of 49

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
1790 Vinery Ave
1790 Vinery Ave, Forsyth County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
2388 sqft
One step entry to this well maintained home. Master on main adjoins master bath w/large walk-in shower,double vanity, and closet w/custom closet system. Granite and stainless in kitchen includes refrigerator.

1 of 95

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
4514 Matt Hwy
4514 Matt Highway, Forsyth County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
3016 sqft
PRIVATE & SECLUDED 9.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
4260 Wildener Way
4260 Wildener Way, Forsyth County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
2040 sqft
Move in ready townhome in the sought-after James Creek, SWIM/TENNIS community! Top rated school cluster! This SPACIOUS home offers fresh paint, beautiful WIDE PLANK FLOORING in main & upper level.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
1715 Thunder Gulch Pass
1715 Thunder Gulch Pass, Forsyth County, GA
5 Bedrooms
$2,500
3691 sqft
Luxurious, very well maintained home in most desirable Lambert School District. Professionally landscaped, welcoming entrance foyer. Great room with fire place and book cases. Kitchen with breakfast room and keeping room. Huge Master bedroom.

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
5145 Oak Hill Terrace
5145 Oak Hill Terrace, Forsyth County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,825
2314 sqft
4 Bedrooms Home w/ Fenced Backyard in Swimming / Tennis Neighborhood; Wood Floors in Foyer / Kitchen / Breakfast Area; Kitchen Has SS Appliances, Tile Backsplash, Breakfast Bar & View To Fireside Family Room; Main Floor Bonus Room Has Wall Of

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
5620 Chestnut Drive
5620 Chestnut Drive, Forsyth County, GA
5 Bedrooms
$3,000
4300 sqft
Full Unfinished Basement!! Stunning open concept house with modern touches. Incredible attention to all details. Approximately 4300 sq. Home Offering all bells and whistles with upgrades options throughout the house.
City Guide for Cumming, GA

What's that smell? Although Cumming first prospered by mining gold in the early part of the 19th century, its big success as well as the state's prosperity resulted from the sale of the Vidalia onion. Selling for a whopping $3.50 per bag during the 30s, farmers in Cumming and Georgia really did strike gold.

The seat of Forsyth county, Cumming, Georgia is a city that comprises a land area of 5.9 square miles. The city initially made its fortune by mining gold. Don't run off looking for gold in the area, though, or it'll be fool's gold you find! Unfortunately, the days of finding a shiny gold nugget are long gone. About 700 people take up each square mile of land in this warm yet laid-back city. So, needless to say, people like to congregate in this Georgia community. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Cumming, GA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Cumming renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

