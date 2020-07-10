/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 9:50 PM
63 Apartments for rent in Cumming, GA with washer-dryer
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
19 Units Available
The Falls at Forsyth
5310 Falls Dr, Cumming, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,290
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1235 sqft
The Falls at Forsyth is not only your home but a relaxing retreat where you can unwind while sipping on a glass of wine from your private balcony while feeling like you are on a vacation every day.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 11:00am
6 Units Available
Bradley Park
350 Bradley Park Drive, Cumming, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,345
943 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
1092 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,710
1341 sqft
Introducing Bradley Park which is located in North Atlanta's Forsyth County.
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
3526 Castleberry Village Circle
3526 Castleberry Vilage Drive, Cumming, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1836 sqft
Ready for occupancy w/2 weeks notice. 3BR/2.5BA/2Car Garage Brick front, Cumming townhome in Villages of Castleberry. Open Floor Plan. Hardwoods throughout main floor.
Results within 1 mile of Cumming
1 of 23
Last updated July 10 at 09:41pm
1 Unit Available
1361 Brookmere Way
1361 Brookmere Way, Forsyth County, GA
5 Bedrooms
$1,799
2 sqft
5 bedroom /3 bath end unit with the biggest floor plan in the subdivision. House features guest bedroom/office or playroom on the main level with full bathroom.
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
3709 Hutchinson Trace Drive
3709 Hutchinson Trace Drive, Forsyth County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,590
1698 sqft
Excellent Schools, Beautiful townhouse in a highly sought after neighborhood right off exit 14 and near Northside Hospital. New Interior Paint,Close to shopping and entertainment ( Star and Strikes).
1 of 48
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
1950 Buford Dam Road
1950 Buford Dam Road, Forsyth County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
2090 sqft
Executive living in this huge end-unit townhome. Quality features abound. Custom Built ins. Covered balcony - beautiful, relaxing, and private views. Two story Great Room, open to Kitchen w/ granite & quality appliances.
Results within 5 miles of Cumming
1 of 37
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
8170 Lanier Drive
8170 Lanier Drive, Forsyth County, GA
5 Bedrooms
$3,500
3602 sqft
Lake Lanier 5br - Beautiful Lake Lanier 5 bedroom lake home is available for you and your family including a dock and boatshed. Large open rooms with views of the lake. Perfect mother-in-law suite or for large families.
1 of 31
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
3829 Humber Court
3829 Humber Ct, Forsyth County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,598
1800 sqft
About 1/4 mile to North Georgia Premium Outlets. And about 1/4 Mile to GA 400. Tons of commercials, restaurants, shopping centers in walking distance. All appliances included. Stainless Refrigerator (not showed in the picture) 4br/2.
1 of 27
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
4260 Wildener Way
4260 Wildener Way, Forsyth County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
2040 sqft
Move in ready townhome in the sought-after James Creek, SWIM/TENNIS community! Top rated school cluster! This SPACIOUS home offers fresh paint, beautiful WIDE PLANK FLOORING in main & upper level.
1 of 18
Last updated May 4 at 10:35am
1 Unit Available
4810 Marco Lane
4810 Marco Ln, Forsyth County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1813 sqft
For more information, contact Ashley Sexton at (678) 240-2206. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/atlantafmls/6688565 to view more pictures of this property.
1 of 30
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
5101 Sherwood Way
5101 Sherwood Way, Forsyth County, GA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1878 sqft
MOVE IN READY 3 bedroom/2.5 bathroom end unit town-home in sought after community, near the green-way, Fowler Park, shopping and 400.
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
5610 Sterling Court
5610 Sterling Court, Forsyth County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
1806 sqft
Much sought after and move-in ready 4-bedroom, 2 1/2 bath single family house with open floor plan, meticulous maintained, in a great neighborhood with resort styled pool, fitness center, club house, playground and huge open green space! New
1 of 25
Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
6090 Bentley Way
6090 Bentley Way, Forsyth County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1966 sqft
AVAILABLE MARCH 15 2020. Beautiful 3br/2.5 bath home on cul-de-sac lot w/ fenced backyard. Interior paint, carpet, just a year old. Deck overlooks private backyard w/ patio off the basement. 2 story foyer, family room w/fireplace, and nice kitchen.
1 of 8
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
2973 Greyhawk Ln.
2973 Greyhawk Lane, Forsyth County, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1696 sqft
- No Pets Allowed (RLNE5885314)
Results within 10 miles of Cumming
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
$
79 Units Available
Artesia Big Creek
6405 Rex Ln, Alpharetta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,359
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,899
1189 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,499
1446 sqft
Welcome to Artesia Big Creek Apartments! Enjoy the upscale and inviting atmosphere of our brand new community, located in Alpharetta, Georgia. We offer beautiful one, two, and three bedroom apartments infused with style and modern convenience.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
22 Units Available
Ascent at Windward
18000 Masters Way, Alpharetta, GA
1 Bedroom
$931
880 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,512
1166 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,145
1457 sqft
Residents of this community enjoy a tennis court, swimming pool, gym and playground. Property is only moments from Windward Parkway and various shopping and dining options. Units feature walk-in closets, fireplaces and extra storage.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
17 Units Available
Artisan Station Apartments
1035 Scales Rd, Suwanee, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,270
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,555
1168 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,920
1373 sqft
Convenient location in Avonlea Station. Apartments have in-unit laundry, granite counters and patios or balconies. Recently renovated. Pet-friendly community with dog park. Business center, coffee bar, media room and fitness center.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
44 Units Available
Deerfield Village Apartments
13085 Morris Rd, Milton, GA
1 Bedroom
$945
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,485
1513 sqft
Deerfield Village apartments in Alpharetta, GA is a gated community offering a state-of-the-art fitness center with strength and cardio equipment, an aerobics room, tanning salon, sauna and 2 resort style swimming pools.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
24 Units Available
Waterstone at Big Creek
50 Estuary Trl, Alpharetta, GA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,090
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
1257 sqft
Luxury homes with oversized soaking tubs, walk-in closets, private balconies and courtyard views. Community fitness center, laundry services, game room, washer/dryer and poolside grilling area.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
19 Units Available
John's Creek Walk
The Reserve at John's Creek Walk
6215 Johns Creek Commons, Johns Creek, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,176
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,292
1174 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,667
1660 sqft
Access Medlock Bridge Road almost instantly for a quick commute. Take advantage of in-unit laundry, garbage disposal and an ice maker. Head to the business center for work or the pool for fun.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
30 Units Available
Estates at Johns Creek
2100 Addison Lane, Johns Creek, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,145
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
1357 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1778 sqft
We are now accepting in-person & self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
21 Units Available
Venue Big Creek
50 Venue Way, Alpharetta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,165
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1166 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,835
1457 sqft
Ideally situated for easy access to GA-400. Also close to North Point Mall, Big Creek Greenway and Windward Business Center. Apartments feature granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. On-site media center and 24-hour fitness center.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
18 Units Available
Camden Deerfield
13200 Summit Blvd, Alpharetta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,239
881 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,259
1167 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,049
1496 sqft
Located just off Deerfield Parkway, just minutes from Buckhead and GA 400 but surrounded by natural woods and nature. Nine-foot ceilings, fireplaces, crown molding and washer/dryer in unit. Swimming pool and dog park.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 10 at 06:16pm
10 Units Available
The Cottages at Riley Place
52 Mallory Drive, Dawsonville, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
1373 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1526 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Cottages at Riley Place in Dawsonville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Similar Pages
Cumming 1 BedroomsCumming 2 BedroomsCumming 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCumming 3 BedroomsCumming Apartments with Balcony
Cumming Apartments with GarageCumming Apartments with GymCumming Apartments with Hardwood FloorsCumming Apartments with ParkingCumming Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GAScottdale, GADruid Hills, GAHolly Springs, GABuford, GALilburn, GADallas, GA