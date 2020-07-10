/
/
/
luxury apartments
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:35 PM
209 Luxury Apartments for rent in Cumming, GA
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
19 Units Available
The Falls at Forsyth
5310 Falls Dr, Cumming, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,290
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1235 sqft
The Falls at Forsyth is not only your home but a relaxing retreat where you can unwind while sipping on a glass of wine from your private balcony while feeling like you are on a vacation every day.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
40 Units Available
Summit Crossing
3920 Ivy Summit Ct, Cumming, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,096
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,331
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,744
1680 sqft
Residents of this community enjoy an onsite coffee bar, gym and swimming pool. Apartments have washer/dryer hookups and fireplaces. Shopping and dining available at nearby The Collection at Forsyth.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 11:00am
6 Units Available
Bradley Park
350 Bradley Park Drive, Cumming, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,345
943 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
1092 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,710
1341 sqft
Introducing Bradley Park which is located in North Atlanta's Forsyth County.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 10:30pm
11 Units Available
Evergreen at Aubrey's Landing
3305 Hutchinson Rd, Cumming, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,180
1075 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,320
1301 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Prime location on Hutchison Road close to shopping and dining. One-, two-, and three-bedroom floor plans, large walk-in closets, private patio/balcony and in-unit washer/dryer. Community features concierge, pool and tennis court.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
11 Units Available
Columns at Pilgrim Mill
2090 Columns Dr, Cumming, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,125
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1211 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1461 sqft
It's the lifestyle, luxury and location you've been waiting for... The Columns at Pilgrim Mill combines the perfect location with first class service and amenities.
Verified
1 of 50
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
21 Units Available
Preston Pointe at Windermere Apartments
3100 Preston Pointe Way, Cumming, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,050
1014 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,238
1268 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1467 sqft
This pet-friendly community includes a game room, tennis court, fire pit and a variety of other amenities. Apartments are recently renovated and feature hardwood flooring and walk-in closets. Adjacent to Windermere Park.
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 11:36pm
1 Unit Available
3312 Castleberry Village Circle
3312 Castleberry Vilage Drive, Cumming, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1764 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
3526 Castleberry Village Circle
3526 Castleberry Vilage Drive, Cumming, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1836 sqft
Ready for occupancy w/2 weeks notice. 3BR/2.5BA/2Car Garage Brick front, Cumming townhome in Villages of Castleberry. Open Floor Plan. Hardwoods throughout main floor.
Results within 1 mile of Cumming
1 of 23
Last updated July 10 at 11:36pm
1 Unit Available
1361 Brookmere Way
1361 Brookmere Way, Forsyth County, GA
5 Bedrooms
$1,799
2 sqft
5 bedroom /3 bath end unit with the biggest floor plan in the subdivision. House features guest bedroom/office or playroom on the main level with full bathroom.
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 11:36pm
1 Unit Available
1990 Walking Horse Trail
1990 Walking Horse Trl, Forsyth County, GA
5 Bedrooms
$2,395
2934 sqft
Breathtaking 5 bed, 3 bath, 2934 sq. ft. home in Cumming. Open and spacious floor plan. Spectacular kitchen features granite, tons of cabinets and plenty of counter space. Breakfast and formal dining areas.
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
3323 Castleberry
3323 Castleberry Road, Forsyth County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
2185 sqft
Fabulous Craftsman Townhome in excellent location, close to GA 400, Amenities, Dining, Shopping, Nature Trail and much more! Awesome kitchen with Beautiful Stained Cabinets, Granite Countertops & Tile Backsplash! Upstairs Laundry! Built in Desk on
1 of 25
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
1265 Spring Oak Way
1265 Spring Oak Way, Forsyth County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
2738 sqft
Come see this peaceful Grove Park home that sits high on a beautiful, wooded 1.68 acre lot. Wrap-around front porch with balconies at kitchen and master bedroom level.
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
4309 Shillham Court
4309 Shillham Court, Forsyth County, GA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1625 sqft
Owner requires 600+ credit and $4800+ income monthly. Bright and Open 3 Bedroom / 2.
1 of 45
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
2830 Mayfair Drive
2830 Mayfair Drive, Forsyth County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1752 sqft
Available for 6/20/2020 move-in. 3 bedroom/2.5 bath home for rent in quiet neighborhood. Spacious single family home with beautiful new flooring. Neighborhood features swimming pool and tennis court.
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
3709 Hutchinson Trace Drive
3709 Hutchinson Trace Drive, Forsyth County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,590
1698 sqft
Excellent Schools, Beautiful townhouse in a highly sought after neighborhood right off exit 14 and near Northside Hospital. New Interior Paint,Close to shopping and entertainment ( Star and Strikes).
1 of 48
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
1950 Buford Dam Road
1950 Buford Dam Road, Forsyth County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
2090 sqft
Executive living in this huge end-unit townhome. Quality features abound. Custom Built ins. Covered balcony - beautiful, relaxing, and private views. Two story Great Room, open to Kitchen w/ granite & quality appliances.
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 11:36pm
1 Unit Available
1436 Brookmere Way
1436 Brookmere Way, Forsyth County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1700 sqft
Fenced in 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath has an open floor plan. The true foyer opens into the family room. The kitchen is open to the living room and breakfast area and offers bar seating.
Results within 5 miles of Cumming
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 11:36pm
1 Unit Available
3125 Lakeside Drive
3125 Lakeside Drive, Forsyth County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,945
2640 sqft
Welcome to this stunning 4 bedroom 2 bath home situated at the south end of Lake Lanier in Cumming. Renovated Chip & Jojo Style dark hardwoods and shiplap! Three levels of decks overlooking private lot situated on private cove.
1 of 45
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
5595 Mirror Lake Dr
5595 Mirror Lake Dr, Forsyth County, GA
5 Bedrooms
$2,200
3072 sqft
Gorgeous home in Cumming! - Beautiful and brand new house in Forsyth! Featuring 5 bedrooms, 4 baths with a guest bedroom and full bath on the main floor. You will fall in love with the dramatic 2 story family room.
1 of 37
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
8170 Lanier Drive
8170 Lanier Drive, Forsyth County, GA
5 Bedrooms
$3,500
3602 sqft
Lake Lanier 5br - Beautiful Lake Lanier 5 bedroom lake home is available for you and your family including a dock and boatshed. Large open rooms with views of the lake. Perfect mother-in-law suite or for large families.
1 of 33
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
6415 Pine Bluff Drive
6415 Pine Bluff Dr, Forsyth County, GA
5 Bedrooms
$2,650
3908 sqft
6415 Pine Bluff Drive Available 08/08/20 Cumming Home For Rent, 5 Bdrm, 4 ba by Platinum Property Management - Available in August! Sunny 3 story home with approx 3980 sq ft. Excellent floor plan with spacious 5 bedrooms and 4 full baths.
1 of 45
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
6291 Mountain Ridge Cir
6291 Mountain Ridge Circle, Sugar Hill, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
3157 sqft
6291 Mountain Ridge Cir Available 08/08/20 Sugar Hill Home For Rent, 4 Bdrm, 2.5 ba by Platinum Property Management - Available in August! Bright open floorplan.
1 of 21
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
4595 Shiloh Springs Road
4595 Shiloh Springs Road, Forsyth County, GA
5 Bedrooms
$2,150
3424 sqft
BEAUTIFUL BRICK Front BEAUTY w/5 bedrooms and 4 full baths in swim/tennis nhood with top ranked schools.
1 of 25
Last updated July 10 at 11:36pm
1 Unit Available
5535 Rialto Way
5535 Rialto Way, Forsyth County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,899
2 sqft
Beautiful Craftsman style 4BR 2.5BA home located in North Forsyth just off GA400 in sought after swim/tennis Bridgetowne community! Home is MOVE IN READY like new with single owner & no pets.
Similar Pages
Cumming 1 BedroomsCumming 2 BedroomsCumming 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCumming 3 BedroomsCumming Apartments with Balcony
Cumming Apartments with GarageCumming Apartments with GymCumming Apartments with Hardwood FloorsCumming Apartments with ParkingCumming Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GAScottdale, GADruid Hills, GAHolly Springs, GABuford, GALilburn, GADallas, GA