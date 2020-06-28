112 Hawkeye Lane Northwest (New)

Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher parking air conditioning range oven

This rental is a townhouse home that contains 1,640 sq ft and was built in 2003. It contains 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms, Dining room combo with Large Living room area, eat in kitchen, laundry room area on main level. Back yard area parking spaces for two cars. The following kitchen appliances are included with rental; Refrigerator, Stove, Dishwasher.



The property owner is not accepting housing choice voucher participants on this property.

All applicants must provide a copy of 2 months recent income and copy of valid government issued Identification. Identification and Income can be emailed to www.WalfordProperties@gmail.com or faxed to 678-228-1454. ID must be government issued and cannot be expired. Applicants must pay a $35 non refundable application fee per adult over 18 years of age. Once application has been submitted to Walford Properties, we will then send applicant a link to pay the application fee.