112 Hawkeye Lane Northwest (New)
Last updated September 4 2019 at 4:25 PM

112 Hawkeye Lane Northwest (New)

112 Hawkeye Ln · No Longer Available
Location

112 Hawkeye Ln, Conyers, GA 30012

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
This rental is a townhouse home that contains 1,640 sq ft and was built in 2003. It contains 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms, Dining room combo with Large Living room area, eat in kitchen, laundry room area on main level. Back yard area parking spaces for two cars. The following kitchen appliances are included with rental; Refrigerator, Stove, Dishwasher.

The property owner is not accepting housing choice voucher participants on this property.
All applicants must provide a copy of 2 months recent income and copy of valid government issued Identification. Identification and Income can be emailed to www.WalfordProperties@gmail.com or faxed to 678-228-1454. ID must be government issued and cannot be expired. Applicants must pay a $35 non refundable application fee per adult over 18 years of age. Once application has been submitted to Walford Properties, we will then send applicant a link to pay the application fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 112 Hawkeye Lane Northwest (New) have any available units?
112 Hawkeye Lane Northwest (New) doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Conyers, GA.
What amenities does 112 Hawkeye Lane Northwest (New) have?
Some of 112 Hawkeye Lane Northwest (New)'s amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 112 Hawkeye Lane Northwest (New) currently offering any rent specials?
112 Hawkeye Lane Northwest (New) is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 112 Hawkeye Lane Northwest (New) pet-friendly?
No, 112 Hawkeye Lane Northwest (New) is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Conyers.
Does 112 Hawkeye Lane Northwest (New) offer parking?
Yes, 112 Hawkeye Lane Northwest (New) offers parking.
Does 112 Hawkeye Lane Northwest (New) have units with washers and dryers?
No, 112 Hawkeye Lane Northwest (New) does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 112 Hawkeye Lane Northwest (New) have a pool?
No, 112 Hawkeye Lane Northwest (New) does not have a pool.
Does 112 Hawkeye Lane Northwest (New) have accessible units?
No, 112 Hawkeye Lane Northwest (New) does not have accessible units.
Does 112 Hawkeye Lane Northwest (New) have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 112 Hawkeye Lane Northwest (New) has units with dishwashers.
Does 112 Hawkeye Lane Northwest (New) have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 112 Hawkeye Lane Northwest (New) has units with air conditioning.
