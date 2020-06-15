All apartments in Columbus
Last updated April 6 2020 at 11:15 AM

6388 Lemongrass Drive

6388 Lemongrass Dr · (706) 681-4910
Location

6388 Lemongrass Dr, Columbus, GA 31907

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 6388 Lemongrass Drive · Avail. now

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2167 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
Property Amenities
parking
garage
6388 Lemongrass Drive Available 05/01/20 OCCUPIED APPOINTMENT ONLY!! 4 Bedrooms 2 Baths, 2 Car Garage, Fenced Backyard - OCCUPIED .APPOINTMENT ONLY! AVAIL MAY 1.2020
.Nice 4 Bedroom 2 Bath home, 2 Car Garage, Fenced Backyard, Greatroom with Cathedral Ceiling Fireplace, open to Kitchen which has Granite counters, island, tons of cabinets. Bedrooms are split 2/2 . Double Garage, Fenced Backyard
NON SMOKING, Requires a 640 or higher credit score, good verifiable income and good previous rental history required. NO SECT 8 ACCEPTED
APPLICATIONS MAY BE SUBMITTED AT https://remaxprime.appfolio.com/listings/detail/a5c5d7cf-cfa9-4279-8c36-58f2b34f5626
TEXT Eileen Oravic 706-681-4910 PROPERTY MANAGER for questions

(RLNE4711879)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6388 Lemongrass Drive have any available units?
6388 Lemongrass Drive has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Columbus, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 6388 Lemongrass Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6388 Lemongrass Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6388 Lemongrass Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6388 Lemongrass Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 6388 Lemongrass Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6388 Lemongrass Drive does offer parking.
Does 6388 Lemongrass Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6388 Lemongrass Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6388 Lemongrass Drive have a pool?
No, 6388 Lemongrass Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6388 Lemongrass Drive have accessible units?
No, 6388 Lemongrass Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6388 Lemongrass Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6388 Lemongrass Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6388 Lemongrass Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6388 Lemongrass Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
