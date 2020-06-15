Amenities

6388 Lemongrass Drive Available 05/01/20 OCCUPIED APPOINTMENT ONLY!! 4 Bedrooms 2 Baths, 2 Car Garage, Fenced Backyard - OCCUPIED .APPOINTMENT ONLY! AVAIL MAY 1.2020

.Nice 4 Bedroom 2 Bath home, 2 Car Garage, Fenced Backyard, Greatroom with Cathedral Ceiling Fireplace, open to Kitchen which has Granite counters, island, tons of cabinets. Bedrooms are split 2/2 . Double Garage, Fenced Backyard

NON SMOKING, Requires a 640 or higher credit score, good verifiable income and good previous rental history required. NO SECT 8 ACCEPTED

APPLICATIONS MAY BE SUBMITTED AT https://remaxprime.appfolio.com/listings/detail/a5c5d7cf-cfa9-4279-8c36-58f2b34f5626

TEXT Eileen Oravic 706-681-4910 PROPERTY MANAGER for questions



