6008 Townes Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage fireplace hardwood floors ice maker microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

BRAND NEW AND WAITING FOR YOU! Immaculate 3 BR 2.5 BA Two Story Town House w/Over 2000 SF, Fabulous Family Room w/ Romantic Fireplace, Designer Windows and Ceilings, Gleaming Hardwood Floors and Carpet, Delightful Kitchen with Eating Area, Plus Abundance of Cabinets, Top of the Line appliances to include a Refrigerator w/ Icemaker, Dishwasher, and Microwave, Marvelous Master W/ Amazing En Suite, Plus Walk-In Closet, Laundry Room, Private Patio, Two Car Garage w/ Extra Storage, Convenient location that is in close proximity to Schools, Shopping and the Interstates to Ft. Benning. (2021 SF)