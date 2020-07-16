All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 6008 Townes Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, GA
/
6008 Townes Way
Last updated July 2 2020 at 7:32 AM

6008 Townes Way

6008 Townes Way · (706) 327-2255
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

6008 Townes Way, Columbus, GA 31909

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,675

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2021 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
BRAND NEW AND WAITING FOR YOU! Immaculate 3 BR 2.5 BA Two Story Town House w/Over 2000 SF, Fabulous Family Room w/ Romantic Fireplace, Designer Windows and Ceilings, Gleaming Hardwood Floors and Carpet, Delightful Kitchen with Eating Area, Plus Abundance of Cabinets, Top of the Line appliances to include a Refrigerator w/ Icemaker, Dishwasher, and Microwave, Marvelous Master W/ Amazing En Suite, Plus Walk-In Closet, Laundry Room, Private Patio, Two Car Garage w/ Extra Storage, Convenient location that is in close proximity to Schools, Shopping and the Interstates to Ft. Benning. (2021 SF)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6008 Townes Way have any available units?
6008 Townes Way has a unit available for $1,675 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Columbus, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 6008 Townes Way have?
Some of 6008 Townes Way's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6008 Townes Way currently offering any rent specials?
6008 Townes Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6008 Townes Way pet-friendly?
No, 6008 Townes Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 6008 Townes Way offer parking?
Yes, 6008 Townes Way offers parking.
Does 6008 Townes Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6008 Townes Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6008 Townes Way have a pool?
No, 6008 Townes Way does not have a pool.
Does 6008 Townes Way have accessible units?
No, 6008 Townes Way does not have accessible units.
Does 6008 Townes Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6008 Townes Way has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 6008 Townes Way?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Grove Park
1448 Grove Park Dr
Columbus, GA 31904
Lofts at Riverwalk
3201 1st Ave
Columbus, GA 31904
Lory of Columbus
8160 Veterans Parkway
Columbus, GA 31909
Sugar Mill
6900 Schomburg Rd
Columbus, GA 31909
Greenhill
3525 Gentian Boulevard
Columbus, GA 31907
Trails at Flat Rock
6254 Warm Springs Rd
Columbus, GA 31909
Lakeside Village
6600 Kitten Lake Dr
Columbus, GA 31820
Enclave at Highland Ridge
8500 Franciscan Woods Dr
Columbus, GA 31909

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 BedroomsColumbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with GymsColumbus Apartments with Pools
Columbus Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Auburn, ALPeachtree City, GALaGrange, GA
Phenix City, ALOpelika, AL
Griffin, GAAmericus, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus State UniversityColumbus Technical College
Auburn UniversityChattahoochee Valley Community College
LaGrange College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity