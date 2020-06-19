All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 3225 Glenn Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, GA
/
3225 Glenn Street
Last updated May 11 2020 at 11:29 AM

3225 Glenn Street

3225 Glen Street · (706) 663-3011
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

3225 Glen Street, Columbus, GA 31903

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3225 Glenn Street · Avail. now

$695

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 942 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
***2 Bedroom / 1 Bathroom Newly Remodeled Home for Rent Near Ft. Benning in Columbus, GA*** - TOTALLY REMODELED!! 2 Bedroom / 1 Bathroom Home for Rent in Columbus, GA. Newly Remodeled Home includes new Interior/Exterior Paint, New Flooring, New Countertops, New Light fixtures. Nice Covered Front Porch, Kitchen, Living Room, Dining Room, Central heat/air. Hardwood flooring. Large backyard. Gas stove included. Washer/dryer hook-up. $695/month rent. HAPP/Section 8 voucher accepted. If interested and want to view the house, please come by our office located at 4021 Holly Avenue, Columbus, GA to check out a key. Please bring photo ID and a $20 key deposit. Please visit www.rentsmartproperty.com for pictures and to complete an application if interested. For questions, please contact RENTsmart Property Management, LLC at 706-663-3011.

(RLNE2122183)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3225 Glenn Street have any available units?
3225 Glenn Street has a unit available for $695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Columbus, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 3225 Glenn Street have?
Some of 3225 Glenn Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3225 Glenn Street currently offering any rent specials?
3225 Glenn Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3225 Glenn Street pet-friendly?
No, 3225 Glenn Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 3225 Glenn Street offer parking?
No, 3225 Glenn Street does not offer parking.
Does 3225 Glenn Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3225 Glenn Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3225 Glenn Street have a pool?
No, 3225 Glenn Street does not have a pool.
Does 3225 Glenn Street have accessible units?
No, 3225 Glenn Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3225 Glenn Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3225 Glenn Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 3225 Glenn Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Whisperwood Apartments
6029 Flat Rock Rd
Columbus, GA 31907
Azalea Ridge
1400 Boxwood Blvd
Columbus, GA 31906
The Lakes Apartments
4343 Warm Springs Rd
Columbus, GA 31909
Lory of Columbus
8160 Veterans Parkway
Columbus, GA 31909
Sugar Mill
6900 Schomburg Rd
Columbus, GA 31909
Walden Pond Apartments
7840 Moon Rd
Columbus, GA 31909
Lullwater Apartments
8400 Veterans Pkwy
Columbus, GA 31909
Enclave at Highland Ridge
8500 Franciscan Woods Dr
Columbus, GA 31909

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 BedroomsColumbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with PoolColumbus Dog Friendly Apartments
Columbus Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Auburn, ALPeachtree City, GA
LaGrange, GAPhenix City, AL
Opelika, ALGriffin, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus State UniversityColumbus Technical College
Auburn UniversityChattahoochee Valley Community College
LaGrange College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity