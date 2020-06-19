3225 Glenn Street

Amenities

***2 Bedroom / 1 Bathroom Newly Remodeled Home for Rent Near Ft. Benning in Columbus, GA*** - TOTALLY REMODELED!! 2 Bedroom / 1 Bathroom Home for Rent in Columbus, GA. Newly Remodeled Home includes new Interior/Exterior Paint, New Flooring, New Countertops, New Light fixtures. Nice Covered Front Porch, Kitchen, Living Room, Dining Room, Central heat/air. Hardwood flooring. Large backyard. Gas stove included. Washer/dryer hook-up. $695/month rent. HAPP/Section 8 voucher accepted. If interested and want to view the house, please come by our office located at 4021 Holly Avenue, Columbus, GA to check out a key. Please bring photo ID and a $20 key deposit. Please visit www.rentsmartproperty.com for pictures and to complete an application if interested. For questions, please contact RENTsmart Property Management, LLC at 706-663-3011.



