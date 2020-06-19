All apartments in Columbus
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

1027 34th Avenue

1027 34th Avenue · (706) 663-3011
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1027 34th Avenue, Columbus, GA 31906

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1027 34th Avenue · Avail. now

$595

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 792 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
CURRENTLY ON HOLD - 2 Bedroom / 1 Bathroom **TOTAL ELECTRIC** Newly Remolded Home (Pictures to Come) - CURRENTLY ON HOLD - 2 Bedroom / 1 Bathroom TOTAL ELECTRIC. Newly Remolded Home includes, Bonus Room, Kitchen, Washer/Dryer connection, Central Heat/Air. Stove Included. $595.00/month rent. If interested and want to view the house, please come by our office located at 4021 Holly Avenue, Columbus, GA (Holly Ave runs parallel to Veterans Parkway, near intersection of Veterans Parkway & Manchester Expressway) to check out a key. Please bring photo ID and a $20 key deposit. Please visit www.rentsmartproperty.com for pictures and to complete an application if interested. For questions, please contact RENTsmart Property Management, LLC at 706-663-3011

(RLNE5787479)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1027 34th Avenue have any available units?
1027 34th Avenue has a unit available for $595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Columbus, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 1027 34th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1027 34th Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1027 34th Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1027 34th Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 1027 34th Avenue offer parking?
No, 1027 34th Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1027 34th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1027 34th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1027 34th Avenue have a pool?
No, 1027 34th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1027 34th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1027 34th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1027 34th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1027 34th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1027 34th Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1027 34th Avenue has units with air conditioning.
