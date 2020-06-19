1027 34th Avenue

Amenities

w/d hookup air conditioning range

Unit Amenities air conditioning range w/d hookup Property Amenities

CURRENTLY ON HOLD - 2 Bedroom / 1 Bathroom **TOTAL ELECTRIC** Newly Remolded Home (Pictures to Come) - CURRENTLY ON HOLD - 2 Bedroom / 1 Bathroom TOTAL ELECTRIC. Newly Remolded Home includes, Bonus Room, Kitchen, Washer/Dryer connection, Central Heat/Air. Stove Included. $595.00/month rent. If interested and want to view the house, please come by our office located at 4021 Holly Avenue, Columbus, GA (Holly Ave runs parallel to Veterans Parkway, near intersection of Veterans Parkway & Manchester Expressway) to check out a key. Please bring photo ID and a $20 key deposit. Please visit www.rentsmartproperty.com for pictures and to complete an application if interested. For questions, please contact RENTsmart Property Management, LLC at 706-663-3011



(RLNE5787479)