979 Leeds Castle Way Available 08/14/20 East Cobb 3 Bed-2.5 Bath with Hardwoods on Main! - Located in sought after East Cobb, with award winning schools. Featuring hardwood floors on main, warming fireplace, large kitchen with refrigerator, oven/stove and dishwasher. You get TWO living areas with this awesome floor plan! Master suite is HUGE, with walk in closet. Two car garage with tons of additional space. Full size washer/dryer provided. A large private deck is located off of the the back of the home, allowing you to relax outside while entertaining your guests. Pets are permitted in the home WITH RESTRICTIONS. This well-maintained home will certainly not last long at this excellent price. Don't miss this limited offer and a chance at your new home, schedule an appointment to view the property today! Contact The Goldin Group (Matt) at (770) 846-6962 or email at matt@goldinservice.com



