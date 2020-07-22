All apartments in Cobb County
How many bedrooms do you need?
Last updated July 22 2020 at 10:02 AM

979 Leeds Castle Way

979 Leeds Castle Way · (404) 728-4465
Location

979 Leeds Castle Way, Cobb County, GA 30066

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 979 Leeds Castle Way · Avail. Aug 14

$1,585

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
979 Leeds Castle Way Available 08/14/20 East Cobb 3 Bed-2.5 Bath with Hardwoods on Main! - Located in sought after East Cobb, with award winning schools. Featuring hardwood floors on main, warming fireplace, large kitchen with refrigerator, oven/stove and dishwasher. You get TWO living areas with this awesome floor plan! Master suite is HUGE, with walk in closet. Two car garage with tons of additional space. Full size washer/dryer provided. A large private deck is located off of the the back of the home, allowing you to relax outside while entertaining your guests. Pets are permitted in the home WITH RESTRICTIONS. This well-maintained home will certainly not last long at this excellent price. Don't miss this limited offer and a chance at your new home, schedule an appointment to view the property today! Contact The Goldin Group (Matt) at (770) 846-6962 or email at matt@goldinservice.com

(RLNE3701057)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 979 Leeds Castle Way have any available units?
979 Leeds Castle Way has a unit available for $1,585 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 979 Leeds Castle Way have?
Some of 979 Leeds Castle Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 979 Leeds Castle Way currently offering any rent specials?
979 Leeds Castle Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 979 Leeds Castle Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 979 Leeds Castle Way is pet friendly.
Does 979 Leeds Castle Way offer parking?
Yes, 979 Leeds Castle Way offers parking.
Does 979 Leeds Castle Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 979 Leeds Castle Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 979 Leeds Castle Way have a pool?
No, 979 Leeds Castle Way does not have a pool.
Does 979 Leeds Castle Way have accessible units?
No, 979 Leeds Castle Way does not have accessible units.
Does 979 Leeds Castle Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 979 Leeds Castle Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 979 Leeds Castle Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 979 Leeds Castle Way does not have units with air conditioning.
