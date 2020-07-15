765 Weybourne Ct

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly tennis court

There is so much to love about this home:

- Enjoy a swim/tennis community

- Very close to I-575 and I-75 as well as shopping, dining, and all the convenience that the area has to offer

- Enjoy movie nights in your two-story great room with gas fireplace

- Great spacious kitchen with plenty of cabinets and eat-in area.

- Kitchen is equipped with side-by-side refrigerator, stove/oven, dishwasher

- Separate dining room and living room offers plenty of room for entertaining guests

- Huge laundry room

- Sunny master bedroom with plenty of windows and a very spacious master bath that features garden tub, double vanities, and separate shower

- HUGE master closet

- Large secondary bedrooms

- 2-door automatic garage

- all new hardwood flooring downstairs and upstairs

- new tile flooring in bathrooms and laundry room

-13 new windows installed

- new garage doors and newly painted garage



**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** $15 of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help you save 5-15% your heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment.



NOTE: We do not advertise our properties on Craigslist so if you see this property on that site please DISREGARD. IT'S-A SCAM!!!! Rental Criteria: http://www.skylinepropertiesga.com/rental-criteria



*Pet policy: Sorry no Cats. No more than 2 dogs. Must be non-aggressive, housebroken, less than 45 lbs. $300 non-refundable pet fee (per pet) due 1st month then $50 per month pet fee (per pet) thereafter. *$49 application fee (per adult, 18 years and older)