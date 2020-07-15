All apartments in Cobb County
Last updated August 15 2019 at 10:23 PM

765 Weybourne Ct

765 Weybourne Court Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

765 Weybourne Court Northeast, Cobb County, GA 30066

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
tennis court
There is so much to love about this home:
- Enjoy a swim/tennis community
- Very close to I-575 and I-75 as well as shopping, dining, and all the convenience that the area has to offer
- Enjoy movie nights in your two-story great room with gas fireplace
- Great spacious kitchen with plenty of cabinets and eat-in area.
- Kitchen is equipped with side-by-side refrigerator, stove/oven, dishwasher
- Separate dining room and living room offers plenty of room for entertaining guests
- Huge laundry room
- Sunny master bedroom with plenty of windows and a very spacious master bath that features garden tub, double vanities, and separate shower
- HUGE master closet
- Large secondary bedrooms
- 2-door automatic garage
- all new hardwood flooring downstairs and upstairs
- new tile flooring in bathrooms and laundry room
-13 new windows installed
- new garage doors and newly painted garage

**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** $15 of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help you save 5-15% your heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment.

NOTE: We do not advertise our properties on Craigslist so if you see this property on that site please DISREGARD. IT'S-A SCAM!!!! Rental Criteria: http://www.skylinepropertiesga.com/rental-criteria

*Pet policy: Sorry no Cats. No more than 2 dogs. Must be non-aggressive, housebroken, less than 45 lbs. $300 non-refundable pet fee (per pet) due 1st month then $50 per month pet fee (per pet) thereafter. *$49 application fee (per adult, 18 years and older)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 765 Weybourne Ct have any available units?
765 Weybourne Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cobb County, GA.
What amenities does 765 Weybourne Ct have?
Some of 765 Weybourne Ct's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 765 Weybourne Ct currently offering any rent specials?
765 Weybourne Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 765 Weybourne Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 765 Weybourne Ct is pet friendly.
Does 765 Weybourne Ct offer parking?
Yes, 765 Weybourne Ct offers parking.
Does 765 Weybourne Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 765 Weybourne Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 765 Weybourne Ct have a pool?
Yes, 765 Weybourne Ct has a pool.
Does 765 Weybourne Ct have accessible units?
No, 765 Weybourne Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 765 Weybourne Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 765 Weybourne Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 765 Weybourne Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 765 Weybourne Ct has units with air conditioning.
